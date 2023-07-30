F1, Verstappen also triumphs at the Belgian GP: tenth victory of the season, eighth in a row. On the podium Perez and Leclerc

It took 14 laps last year to climb from 14th place to 1st and take yet another success of the season. For Max Verstappen, today in Spa, it took three more, but the outcome hasn’t changed anyway. L’Dutch took victory number 10 of the season, theeighth consecutive (without considering the two Sprints won in Austria and in Belgium yesterday), in a championship without history characterized however by triumphs arrived with great guides, at the limit of perfection. He is now a mature driver, he knows how to wait for the right moment to attackas done with the partner Péreztaking advantage of all the power of his car, the RB18, whether with the Drs which without it has no rival. Now four weeks off the summer break, before getting back on track on August 27th Zandvoortwhere the two-time world champion will want to take first place in front of the public home.

Verstappen, jokes with the track engineer and another broken record – The most wary didn’t try to say that Verstappen wins only thanks to Red Bull. The gap in the standings on Pérez could not be explained. The Dutchman devours kilometers of asphaltbreaks records and flies undisputed towards his third title world. With today’s success from the sixth grid pitch (he started there to replace the change), the Dutchman took yet another comeback victory after starting his career from nine different positions on the grid — 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th, 9th, 10th and 14th — a primacy which until now belonged only to Fernando Alonso. And this weekend he also had the time, locked up in his cockpit, to throw barbs with his track engineer. Gianpiero Lambiase, who responded in kind to the controversy raised by the driver both during Friday’s qualifying sessions and during the race. The reason today was Verstappen’s anger, who would have liked to make his first pit on lap 14 ahead of Pérez, who was in the lead at the time, but came back the following lap, to then immediately recover a second from the Mexican and overtake him on the Kemmel straight.

Leclerc, the best that could be done. And Alonso… – Behind the duo Red Bull, there are the riders of the other group. There’s a Leclerc that he could not do more and had to make do with the third podium of the seasonkeeping the Mercedes at a distance of Hamilton. The Monegasque is the face of disappointment in parc fermé and doesn’t hide: “There’s still too much to do, Red Bull is too superior in terms of race pace”. While fifth closed a Fernando Alonso no longer as bright as at the start of the season. The Spaniard had dreamed big, after four third places in the first five races of the championship. But then, once the other rivals brought updates from Austria, the team of Silverstone stepped back, steadily lagging behind MercedesMcLaren e Ferrari. Moral of the story: copy the Red Bull style at the start of the championship it could be useful in the first part, but if the aerodynamics are combined with a different mechanics and not combined with that of the Anglo-Austrian team, the behavior of the car is different and more limited.

Sainz, how bad luck. For Vasseur it will be a summer of work – For Sainz, Piastri and Norris, however, it was a bad day. The Australian has a bright future ahead of him, but he has sinned today naivety (the youthful vehemence can be forgiven) and closed the Spanish Ferrari driver in turn 1 after the traffic lights had gone out. That means both out, gone on vacation early. The words thrown by Leclerc before the Belgian weekend they may have a sense of the truth: Ferrari does have big problems, even if today on the pace it went well with all the compounds due to degradation, but bad luck very often sees us with the two Maranello drivers. The team principal will have a tough task Frederic Vasseur this summer: after the farewell of the sporting director Laurent Mekies (ready to l’AlphaTauri), we need to sort out our staff, re-motivate the drivers and take advantage of the second part of the season to understand which technical aspects to save (and which not) on the single-seater that will come in 2024. In the hope that next year’s races World do not always bring obvious victories at Red Bull.