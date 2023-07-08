F1, Verstappen crashes out of the pits in Q1 at Silverstone. Video

The tenth round of the season is being held at Silverstone. Despite the classification as an undemanding circuit, the braking system is anything but superfluous. Using Brembo’s data, we analyze the most critical points of the track. And watch out for glazing and variable rain. The British GP is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Summer, in 4K and streaming on NOW BRAKING AT SILVERSTONE: THE VIDEO – FREE AND LIVE QUALIFYING

SILVERSTONE, BRAKING AND THE SEVEREST POINT: BREMBO DATA

The Silverstone circuit, which has used exclusively renewable energies since last April, is the scene of the tenth round of the season. Despite the classification as an undemanding circuit, the braking system is anything but superfluous: at each lap, the drivers operate the brake pedal 8 times to ensure better cornering.

ALMOST WITHOUT BRAKES FROM 4 TO 14

The real challenge at Silverstone is to avoid the glazing of the friction material, and therefore being able to bring the friction material to a temperature range above 350°C, which is the minimum operating temperature for discs and pads in carbon.

