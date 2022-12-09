The Dutchman admits that he wants to test one of the prototypes of the top class of the World Championship: “Incredible speed and power”. Marc echoes him: “Max is a killer on the track. I like how he knows how to handle pressure ”.

Federico Mariani

Obsessed with winning, always and everywhere. Max Verstappen and Marc Marquez confirmed it in the pairs kart race in the Honda Racing Cup won with great competitive spirit. As if the two titles of the Dutchman from Red Bull in F1 and the eight of the Spaniard from the Hrc team in the World Championship did not count in relation to that competition. The two confronted each other in a double interview, organized by Dorna. In addition to mutual admiration, Max’s particular desire stands out: to try a MotoGP bike.

dream — In fact Verstappen let himself go into a confession: “I love watching MotoGP and I like that there are so many teams capable of winning the race, I think it’s fantastic. I would like to try one of these bikes for the speed and power they have. My team, however, does not agree”. Obviously for fear of a possible injury. Then he adds with a touch of irony: “Of course, if I broke my leg now, I would have time to recover”. His passion is also made clear by a video released by Honda, which shows the Dutchman astride the stationary RC213V, with Marquez as his teacher. Max asks: “Are there no messages on the dashboard?”. Marc smiles: “Yes, but I forbade the team to text me while I’m driving”. See also Roma starts again, Udinese stretched: Abraham is enough

admiration — The rest of the interview obviously focuses on the hunger for victories that makes the two champions very similar. Verstappen begins talking about Marquez: “What I like about Marc is his fighting spirit, he never gives up. He’s a very determined person”. Marc replies: “Max is ambitious, I love this side of him and how he knows how to handle pressure. He’s talented, but he’s also a ‘killer’. And in sport you have to be like this if you want to be the best” Secrets and messages to the world from two champions.