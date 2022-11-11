Home Sports F1. Vettel and the retirement: “Now I say enough, but I could go back to racing”
by admin
The German driver in Sao Paulo for the Brazilian GP on his retirement: “Now I say that I will not return, but maybe in two years I will think differently”

Never say never. Sebastian Vettel is preparing to run the last two GPs of his career in Brazil, at Interlagos, and in Abu Dhabi, at Yas Marina, but on his career, which has earned him four F1 world titles, he still does not put an exclamation point despite having retirement from competitions announced.

“I think that when you say enough, that’s enough – said the 35-year-old German to the German broadcaster RTL -, but nothing can be ruled out. Today I reply that I will not return, but maybe next year or in two years completely different way “.

last dream

Winner of 53 career GPs, Vettel does not have too many illusions about the season finale with Aston Martin: “Obviously it would be nice to win my last race, but if we want to be realistic it will be very difficult”. Sebastian Vettel, who raced in F1 with BMW Sauber, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, announced his retirement at the end of July, on Instagram, at the Hungarian GP.

