Home Sports F1 Vettel, only strong emotions: “I close with joy. I hope I have transmitted a lot”
Sports

F1 Vettel, only strong emotions: “I close with joy. I hope I have transmitted a lot”

by admin
F1 Vettel, only strong emotions: “I close with joy. I hope I have transmitted a lot”

The 4-time world champion and the last GP of his career: “I feel empty, I will miss F1, but there is more that is important in life, this career has been a privilege. I have seen so many flags and so many messages, so many smiling faces , thank you all”

– Abu Dhabi (Emirati Arab)

He was certainly one of the protagonists of this weekend. It’s not often you see so much affection for a driver facing his last race in F1 as happened with Sebastian Vettel this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The dinner of fellow drivers (all present) on Thursday, the applause and hugs of the mechanics, the cameras for the whole weekend focused on the Aston Martin pits to capture all the emotions of the last gestures as a driver of one who leaves from 4 times champion of the world: only Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher and Juan Manuel Fangio have done better. And then the GP ended well, with a tenth place in the points. Seb’s last dance is truly unforgettable.

many flags

“I would have liked to make a few more points. I liked the race, everything was the same, only the warm-up was a little different – ​​she said – today we didn’t adopt the best strategy, a pity because we could have earned more in the constructors’ championship. I have seen many flags towards me, many smiling faces, even love. I will miss F1, more than I miss it now.”

great years

Talking about emotions on a day like this is inevitable: “How do I feel? A bit empty – said the German – the last two years have perhaps been disappointing from a sporting point of view. But in life there are so many things that I realized and I think that there are much more important things than spinning around and competing. The last few years have been great, I will miss all of this. I am closing this career with joy, it has been a privilege and I hope I have passed on so much to colleagues and future F1 drivers”.

See also  Juve investigation, check the black book on Paratici: 'Too many artificial capital gains'

© breaking latest news



You may also like

The Apu only holds half the game then...

Wedding bonus only for those who get married...

Cycling, who sings better between Nibali and Pogacar?

Red kidney failure in Abu Dhabi: Leclerc grabs...

Davis Cup, Berrettini will not play: he will...

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 World Cup...

Bad day in the Belluno Dolomites, Levico passes...

World Cup 2022 predictions, United States-Wales: Bale scorer...

Facilitated redemption of the degree: how it works...

Giroud, the hunt for Trezeguet begins with Australia....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy