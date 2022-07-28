Sebastian Vettel, winner of four world titles in Formula 1, has announced his retirement at the end of the season. He did it via Instagram on a new profile just opened. The former Ferrari driver has in fact opened the video in question by communicating the retirement: “I will end my career in Formula 1 at the end of the year” said the 35-year-old who, therefore, considers his long and successful adventure in the Circus over. Vettel in his career won four world titles with Red Bull, between 2010 and 2013.

«The decision to retire was a difficult one for me to make and I thought about it a lot. At the end of the year I want to take a little more time to reflect on the aftermath; for me it means that, being a father, I want more time with my family, but today it is not a question of saying goodbye ». These are the first words of Sebastian Vettel, after the announcement of his retirement from F1 at the end of the season. “I have had the privilege of working with many fantastic people in Formula 1 over the 15 years, there are too many to mention and thank,” added the former Ferrari driver.

«I have been an Aston Martin driver over the two years and, even if our results have not been as good as we hoped, it is clear that everything has been put together for a team that needs to race at the highest levels for the years to to come. I really enjoyed working with such a large group of people. Everyone is ambitious, capable, experienced, committed and friendly, and I wish them all well. I hope that the work I did last year and that I am continuing to do this year will be useful for the development of a team that will win in the future », continued the German driver.

“I will work as hard as possible between now and the end of the year with that goal in mind, giving my best in the last 10 races as always,” he concluded.