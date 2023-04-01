In Melbourne, the winner on Saturday is Hauger (MP), who precedes Crawford (Hitech) and Maini (Campos) at the finish line. In the general classification, the riders behind the leaders score points and in the Feature Race they present themselves in seven out of nine points, with Iwasa and Boschung still in the lead… All live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno e in streaming su NOW AUSTRALIA, F1 QUALIFYING LIVE

Dennis Hauger won the Formula 2 Sprint Race in Melbourne. The 20-year-old Norwegian MP Motorsport driver triumphed at Albert Park in front of Crawford e hands.



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all Manage cookies



With the deluge that accompanied the qualifying practice still in our eyes and in our minds the many interruptions to which the Formula 3 Race One had to bend, Formula 2 makes its debut in Melbourne with the grid reversed as usual in the first ten positions and a front row made up of the couple Hauger (MP) and Crawford (Hitech). The Japanese Iwasa (DAMS), winner of the Jeddah Sprint Race and here author of the pole position, sits on the fifth row, next to the other Hitech of Hadjar and in front of the Swiss Boschung (Campos), only in the eleventh pitch – but in both ran – currently leader of the general classification together with Iwasa. In the formation lap Boschung and Fittipaldi found a damp track and with slick tires they spun sensationally. See also From Rieti to Reggio Emilia: this is how the Kobe myth was born

Start delayed by 5′, the Brazilian and the Swiss are already out before even starting. At the start there is a great fight in the central group positions. In the front row Hauger passes in front of everyone, in front of Crawford, then Maini. Unhurried first lap, many skirmishes, Iwasa-Maloney contact and sudden braking by the Japanese, who punctures and at the end of the second lap is forced to return to the pits. On lap seven the track was in optimal dry conditions and DRS was enabled. The riders with ‘Option’ tires experience greater difficulties than those who started with the ‘Prime’ tyres. In the middle of the race the situation stabilized, but possible rain on the way. The mechanics prepare the trains of rain tyres. Behind the front runners, between fifth and tenth place, it’s a battle to keep up with the pace of the treaders, while the first drops of rain fall carried by the wind.

at the 14th turn Correa tampona Doohan, which turns. The Safety Car enters the track and the rain arrives too. Pourchaire rushes to the pits to change tyres. Stanek goes into gravel. Under the Safety Car, Correa spins (who will then also receive a 10” penalty). No pouring rain, slightly wet asphalt, not to justify the use of rain tyres, so a race to be run on eggs. Martins, Daruvala and Iwasa also stop on lap 17 to mount wet tyres. Each team behaves differently, a sign that there is no uniform rain on the track. Hauger, leading the group, confirms that the track is drying up. Bad choice for those who were in the points and gambled. 18th round: Benavides goes long and Safety remains active. Two laps from the end the Safety Car re-enters and green flag is given. Launched restart and just over ten kilometers to improve one’s position. But nothing happens. On the podium, in order, are Hauger (MP), Crawford (Hitech) and Maini (Campos). In the general standings, the drivers behind the leaders score points and in the Feature Race they present themselves in seven out of nine points, with Iwasa and Boschung still in the lead…