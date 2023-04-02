Home Sports F2 pilot Staněk took an unscored 14th place in Australia after an additional penalty
Sports

F2 pilot Staněk took an unscored 14th place in Australia after an additional penalty

by admin
F2 pilot Staněk took an unscored 14th place in Australia after an additional penalty

Staněk wanted to correct the sixteenth place in Australia from Saturday’s sprint. After starting from 17th, he made his way to the front and after a series of retirements, accidents and pit stops, he fought his way to 10th with three laps to go. Kuš Maini from India pushed him out of it, but the Czech rider was classified as tenth at that moment after a ten-second penalty for Frenchman Isack Hadjar, who was originally eighth.

Staněk was also penalized after the race, because he overtook Maini illegally in the safety car mode. “As a result, the Czech competitor will drop to 14th place in the final classification,” stated the race management.

Staněk, the fifth man in last year’s Formula 3 season, also achieved his best result of the season, which was 13th place in the sprint in Bahrain. He was also 14th in the main race in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.

Iwasa beat France’s Théo Pourchaire by 882 thousandths of a second, while the winner’s teammate from the DAMS team, Arthur Leclerc, finished third. Twenty-one-year-old Iwasa leads the championship by eight points ahead of Pourchair.

The next races will be held on April 29 and 30 in Baku.

Formula 2 World Championship race in Melbourne (Australia)
The main race
1. Iwasa (Japan/DAMS) 1:00:30,247
2. Pourchaire (Fr./ART Grand Prix) -0.882
3. A. Leclerc (Mon./DAMS) -1,484
14. Stanek (CZ/Trident) -15,892
Running order
1. Iwasa 58
2. Pourchair 50
3. Vesti (Danish/Prema Racing) 42
See also  Lampard is having fun! Chelsea's three generals achieved a goal and the Blues ended 3 rounds of endless decadence! ! _mount_game_goal

You may also like

Scattered considerations after the Australian GP

SCOTT Supertrac Amphib Shoe: the new multipurpose shoe

We are sad. Now I decide. Frozen wages

Liverpool bus attacked after City bankruptcy

Naples Milan, the probable formations

China, Russia and India try to undermine the...

a first for Abeje Ayana, a feat for...

‘It’s an unexpected second place’

Zang Yize: At the end of the game,...

After the title in Miami, Kvitova is proud...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy