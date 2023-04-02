Staněk wanted to correct the sixteenth place in Australia from Saturday’s sprint. After starting from 17th, he made his way to the front and after a series of retirements, accidents and pit stops, he fought his way to 10th with three laps to go. Kuš Maini from India pushed him out of it, but the Czech rider was classified as tenth at that moment after a ten-second penalty for Frenchman Isack Hadjar, who was originally eighth.

Staněk was also penalized after the race, because he overtook Maini illegally in the safety car mode. “As a result, the Czech competitor will drop to 14th place in the final classification,” stated the race management.

Staněk, the fifth man in last year’s Formula 3 season, also achieved his best result of the season, which was 13th place in the sprint in Bahrain. He was also 14th in the main race in Saudi Arabia two weeks ago.

Iwasa beat France’s Théo Pourchaire by 882 thousandths of a second, while the winner’s teammate from the DAMS team, Arthur Leclerc, finished third. Twenty-one-year-old Iwasa leads the championship by eight points ahead of Pourchair.

The next races will be held on April 29 and 30 in Baku.