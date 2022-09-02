Thirty $ 3 million specimens for the spider variant, with some slight aesthetic differences from the coupe and the 6.6-liter 1,817 hp

Hennessey for his new Venom F5 Roadster – unveiled in The Quail during the Monterey Car Week – claims the title of fastest open car in the world: top peak 483 km / h. Obviously it is a fact declared by the Texan car manufacturer which in 2021 celebrated its first 30 years of activity and is specialized on the subject: the current record for convertibles was also set by Hennessey with a 2016 Venom GT Spyder launched at 427 km. / h. It also announced the construction of the F5 at its Houston site in just 30 units at a price of $ 3 million each. The first deliveries are expected at the end of 2022.

CARBON FIBER — The Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster is based on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis in which the twin-turbo “Fury” V8 from Hennessey, a 6.6 liter with 1,817 hp, is mounted in the rear center. The drive torque is sent to the rear wheels via an automated single-clutch gearbox. With a dry weight of less than 1,406 kg, the Venom F5 Roadster promises phenomenal performance: we have said of the maximum starting point, on the other hand the house has not declared the value of 0-100 km / h but it is likely that it is always around 2, 6 seconds of the Coupé. The dimensions remain unchanged, with 4.67 m in length, 1.97 m in width and 1.13 m in height.

A PANEL AS A ROOF — Instead, the line of the roof changes, lined internally in Alcantara and redesigned for the Roadster with a removable panel. Made of rigid carbon fiber composite materials weighing 8kg, it is secured with four quick release bolts and a pair of high strength latches. Fun Fact: Owners can choose to store it in a Merino wool travel bag or a custom pedestal made from carbon fiber. The Venom F5 Roadster also features a new “window” in tempered glass where you can admire the engine, whose cooling was also achieved thanks to the air intakes on each side of the panel itself, which correspond to the air intakes behind to the front wheels. Another difference from the coupe are the new forged aluminum alloy wheels. Obviously, maximum customization for buyers: they can choose any combination of colors for the exteriors and interiors or leave the carbon fiber exposed for some areas of the frame and body panels.