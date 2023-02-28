Home Sports FA Cup 2023 – Leicester 1-2 Blackburn: Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics score to send Rovers into last eight
FA Cup 2023 – Leicester 1-2 Blackburn: Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics score to send Rovers into last eight

FA Cup 2023 – Leicester 1-2 Blackburn: Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics score to send Rovers into last eight

Championship high-fliers Blackburn Rovers caused an FA Cup fifth round upset by stunning Premier League Leicester City.

Rovers, fourth in the table and aiming for a return to the top flight where they have not played for more than a decade, were more than a match for 2021 cup winners Leicester.

Their dynamic display, in which they should have scored more goals, gave them a place in the last eight for the first time in eight years.

Having been denied by Daniel Iversen’s flying save, Tyrhys Dolan curled past Leicester’s Danish goalkeeper for the opener.

Ryan Hedges then missed a gilt-edged opportunity to double the visiting side’s lead at the start of the second period when he failed to hit the target from 10 yards out.

It didn’t prove costly as Sammie Szmodics wriggled clear to convert Rovers’ second in the 52nd minute, while the midfielder also had a goal ruled out for offside.

Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back for the Foxes by slotting in from close range, but a dull and dreary night ended in disappointment for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Dynamic Rovers maintain run

This was the first meeting between the two sides since they played in the Championship nine years ago, when the Foxes finished top of the table with a tally of 102 points.

They shocked the footballing world by winning the Premier League just two seasons later, as well as winning the FA Cup only two years ago, but Leicester are a significant distance away from those heady heights.

Exiting this competition means they can now concentrate on matters in the league, with the Foxes four places and three points above the drop zone and pondering the unthinkable of relegation.

The hosts actually started brightly, but early missed opportunities proved fatal. Rovers keeper Aynsley Pears denied Tete’s strike and Dennis Praet’s follow-up, before he then kept out Jamie Vardy’s shot from the angle.

See also  More united, together towards the future-interpretation of the key words of sports in 2021

But once Blackburn went ahead courtesy of Dolan’s strike from outside the area in the 33rd minute, they showcased a display full of energy and verve.

They deservedly added a second when the sprightly Szmodics got the bounce of the ball and barged his way past the Leicester backline before coolly rolling in his finish.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men should have been out of sight, but Leicester’s stand-in keeper Iversen spread himself to keep out a low drive from Szmodics, who twice curled wide.

Iheanacho’s 67th-minute goal produced a nervy finish and the home side almost took the game to extra time.

Nampalys Mendy fired inches wide, while Daniel Amartey’s late header hit the outside of the post.

Blackburn held out for the six minutes of stoppage time, leaving their supporters singing they are “going to Wembley” after a first win at Leicester since 1991 – a run of 10 games.

As well as keeping their Wembley dream alive, Rovers will look to maintain their form in the Championship, as they stretched their excellent recent run to one defeat in their last 13 under Tomasson.

Player of the match

SmodicsSammie Szmodics

Leicester City

  1. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho

  2. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen

  3. Squad number7Player nameBarnes

  4. Squad number31Player nameIversen

  5. Squad number24Player nameMendy

  6. Squad number27Player nameChestnuts

  7. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira

  8. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall

  9. Squad number3Player nameField

  10. Squad number26Player nameTalking

  11. Squad number37Player nametete

  12. Squad number20Player nameClick

  13. Squad number42Player nameSoumare

  14. Squad number18Player nameAmartey

  15. Squad number33Player nameThomas

  16. Squad number9Player nameVardy

Blackburn Rovers

  1. Squad number8Player nameSmodics

  2. Squad number10Player nameDolan

  3. Squad number27Player nameTravis

  4. Squad number11Player nameRankin-Costello

  5. Squad number9Player nameGallagher

  6. Squad number6Player nameMorton

  7. Squad number5Player nameHyam

  8. Squad number17Player nameCarter

  9. Squad number13Player namePears

  10. Squad number3Player namePickering

  11. Squad number19Player nameHedges

  12. Squad number2Player nameBrittain

  13. Squad number33Player namePhillips

  14. Squad number21Player nameBuckley

  15. Squad number29Player nameVale

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Iversen
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forChestnutsat 73′minutes
  • 18Amartey
  • 3Field
  • 33ThomasBooked at 16minsSubstituted forKristiansenat 57′minutes
  • 26TalkingSubstituted forIheanachoat 58′minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 42SoumareSubstituted forMendyat 74′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 37teteSubstituted forClickat 74′minutes
  • 9Vardy
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 12Smithies
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 15Souttar
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 20Click
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Patience
  • 27Chestnuts
  • 40Marçal-Madivadua

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Pears
  • 11Rankin-CostelloSubstituted forBrittainat 61′minutes
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 27Travis
  • 6MortonSubstituted forPhillipsat 84′minutes
  • 19HedgesSubstituted forBuckleyat 84′minutes
  • 8SmodicsBooked at 83mins
  • 10Dolan
  • 9GallagherSubstituted forValeat 76′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brittain
  • 7Advantage
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Vale
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
  • 34Hilton
  • 37Harlock
  • 38Leonard

Referee:
Tim Robinson

Attendance:
23,379

Live Text

