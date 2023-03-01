Blackburn Rovers caused a big surprise at the start of the round of 16 games in the English FA Cup. The second division team won 2-1 (1-0) at Premier League club Leicester City.

In contrast, Brighton & Hove Albion, who had eliminated holders Liverpool in the previous round, advanced to the quarter-finals of the world‘s oldest cup competition. However, the bottom of the table in the Premier League only managed a difficult 1-0 (1-0) at second division side Stoke City.

Masters Manchester City also had problems with a second division club for a long time. Team manager Pep Guardiola’s side took an early lead at Bristol City through Phil Foden (7th), but then struggled against the 13th-placed team. the so-called Championship. Foden again (74th) and Kevin De Bruyne (81st) finally made the final score of 3-0 (1-0).

In the fourth game on Tuesday, Fulham FC won the first division duel against Leeds United 2-0 (1-0). The remaining four matches of the round of 16 will take place on Wednesday.