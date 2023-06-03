FA Cup: Final marked by Man City’s triple chance

In 1999, ManUnited was the only club to date to win the championship, FA Cup and Champions League from the island. Coach Josep Guardiola’s “Citizens” have already achieved the title of English champions. A week after the FA Cup final, Istanbul hosts the Champions League final against Inter Milan. City has won the FA Cup six times so far. Most recently, the coveted trophy was celebrated in 2019.

Ironically, the local rival now has the chance to burst the triple dream prematurely. For United themselves, the showdown is also about more than letting their city rivals slip. The “Red Devils” have the chance to win their second title this season, after previously having won the league cup. A triumph at Wembley would be their first in the FA Cup since 2016 and 13th overall in the world‘s oldest club competition.

IMAGO/Martin Rickett



For United coach Erik ten Hag, the chance of spoiling City’s treble is only a side issue. “For us it’s not about stopping Manchester City, it’s about winning the FA Cup. We want to start our own era,” emphasized the 53-year-old. The Dutchman is certainly set for a “fantastic experience” ahead of his first FA Cup final.

Personnel concerns on both sides

Both teams are struggling with personnel problems ahead of the final. Belgian superstar Kevin de Bruyne as well as Jack Grealish, Ruben Dias and Manu Akanji recently paused at City. Guardiola, who was named Coach of the Year by the League Managers Association (LMA), said after losing to Brentford to finish the Premier League, he said he didn’t know if the quartet would be fit in time for the final at Wembley.

Ten Hag also has concerns – there is a question mark over Antony and Luke Shaw. The Argentinian world champion Lisandro Martinez as well as Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer will be eliminated. The ÖFB team player has to pass because of a knee injury. Whether he will run for United again is questionable. His loan contract expires in the summer and, according to the Daily Express, the club has decided not to sign Sabitzer permanently from Bayern. There are no sources for this.