Status: 03/19/2023 7:52 p.m

Manchester United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sheffield United have followed Manchester City to the English FA Cup semi-finals. The football fairy tale of the furious fourth division club Grimsby Town, on the other hand, ended on Sunday (03/19/2023).

The blatant outsider, who had advanced to the round of eight with five wins against higher-class teams, lost 0:5 (0:1) against Premier League club Brighton & Hove.

German striker Deniz Undav (6′) put an early damper on outsiders Grimsby, but the game remained tight until the break. In the second half provided Evan Ferguson (51st/70th), Solly March (82nd) ​​and Kaoru Mitoma (90th) for clear conditions. The Seagulls are in the semifinals for the third time in club history.

Three sending offs for Fulham

Manchester United after reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League also held the hope of winning the FA Cups alive. Against FC Fulham turned the Red Devils the game in a wild final phase and won 3:1 (0:0). A total of three sending offs for the guests also helped.

Fulham initially took the lead (50′) with a goal from top striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, but lost it. First Willian cleared a shot on goal with his hand on the line and saw the red card after video evidence, then the discussing Mitrovic referee bumped into it Chris Kavanagh and was also sent off seconds after Willian (72′). Coach Marco da Silva also saw red.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty due to equalize (75′), shortly afterwards Marcel Sabitzer, on loan from Bayern Munich, converted a sharp cross with the hoe (77′). Fernandes made the decision again (90+6).

Doyle saves Sheffield in the second division duel

The second division is also in the semi-finals Sheffield United. Against the league rivals Blackburn Rovers Sheffield came back twice from behind and won 3-2 (1-1). Thomas Doyle scored the decisive goal in added time (90+1).

Haaland “only” scores three times this time

Superstar Erling Haaland paved the way from champion Manchester City to the semi-finals with another gala on Saturday. Haaland scored the first three goals (32nd/35th/59th) in Bayern Munich’s quarter-final opponents in the Champions League against second division leaders FC Burnley 6-0 (2-0) – four days after his five-pack in the 7-0 against RB Leipzig.

Haaland scored 42 goals in 37 games in his debut season with the Skyblues. The other goals for ManCity marked Julian Alvarez (64th/73rd) and Cole Palmer (68th).

The semi-finals in the world‘s oldest cup competition are scheduled for April 22nd and 23rd. The final will take place on June 3rd at London’s Wembley Stadium.