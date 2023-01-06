In the third round of the Cup, Manchester Utd won 3-1 with a goal from Anthony, an own goal from Coady and a goal from the number 10 from a penalty. Lampard increasingly in trouble

Marcus Rashford shows the way, United clings to him and brings home the fourth consecutive victory. After the three post-World Cup successes in the Premier League, the Red Devils also triumph in the FA Cup, overcoming Everton in the first match valid for the third round of the competition. The protagonist of the match is still the number 10 (always on goal in the last four games), who serves an assist to Antony, causes the doubling own goal and signs the final 3-1. Instead, the negative moment of Lampard’s Toffees continues, who collect the fifth defeat in the last seven outings and lose Iwobi due to injury.

DE GEA, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? — In the Old Trafford match, the first quarter of an hour is already worth the ticket price. United got off to a good start with an acceleration from Rashford, who overtook Godfrey in the 4th minute and put a ball in the way that Antony pushed into the net. A few moments pass and Martial nearly doubles with a blow from outside, then Everton wakes up… unlike De Gea. The Spaniard combines one after the other: in the 13th minute he risks his own goal on a shot by Gray and a minute later gives the equalizer to his opponents. After Maupay’s cross, the goalkeeper tries to cover the near post but slips the ball between his legs. Coady rushes into it, Dalot can’t do anything and the result returns to a draw. The first half ends like this, with some peaks of liveliness mostly due to Rashford’s tears. See also Dolomites subdued but with Vittorio a great goal scored by Moscow is enough

TOFFEES COLLAPSE — United are in great form and it shows, but Everton seem able to play their cards. The sentence to the knockout comes suddenly, at the beginning of the second half: in the 46th minute Malacia blocks a Toffees counter-attack by mowing down Iwobi, who leaves the field with the stretcher. Play paused for a few minutes and, when it resumed, United made it 2-1. Rashford again, left again, burn Coleman and cross under tow. Coady deflects wrongly past Pickford After the own goal the Red Devils try to administer the lead. They succeed but with difficulty, considering that Mykolenko and Calvert-Lewin go one step away from 2-2. On the shot of the first Dalot saves, the second hits the mark but the referee cancels everything for offside. In the final there was also room for the icing on the cake, with a penalty kick won by Garnacho in full stoppage time. Rashford shows up from the spot, displacing Pickford and closing the game. United smiles, while Everton – and above all Lampard – continue to sink.

