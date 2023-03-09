The tenure of Danty in the center in place of Moefana
“I ran into Jonathan this (Thursday) morning. I told him that I was sure you would ask me about him. I asked him what I should answer if that was the case. He has answered : “He is hot !” He said it all. When we left for Australia in the summer of 2021, he had started the first two tests. We had planned to put him back as a starter for the third. Very quickly he said: “I can’t, I can’t chain a third test.” This is not the first time he has warned us about his physical condition. There is a trust. We move forward together. On Monday he said: “I’m ready”. He had angina at the beginning of the week… On Wednesday, he said “How’s it going”. This morning he said to me: “Tell them I’m hot!”
The tenure of Aldegheri as the right pillar rather than Falatea
“We asked ourselves the question a lot. Sipili (Falatea) gave a lot of satisfaction against Scotland when he came on following the sending off of Mohamed Haouas. He is a player who played little in Clermont. We still selected him in Australia in the summer of 2021. We felt potential. We have always trusted him. Dorian Aldegheri plays at Stade Toulousain, a big club that dominates French rugby. Dorian becomes number 1 in his position. There is also the connection with Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille. They grew up together. It’s strong between them. Dorian has reached a hell of a level, it brings guarantees. »
“Today it’s more consistent to have a 5-3 bench, with Yoram Moefana who can finish in the center or on the wing. »
The bench in 5-3 rather than 6-2
“You have to be flexible and make the right decisions based on how you feel. The bench in 6-2 (six forwards, two three-quarters) served us, but sometimes we were also borrowed. 6-2 has often been effective. But this time we didn’t have a real front five for our bench with the players available. Behind Flament, it is Ollivon who will pass to the left in the second line if necessary. Today, it’s more consistent to have a bench in 5-3, with Yoram Moefana who can end up in the center or on the wing. We are nevertheless satisfied with Yoram’s services. But Jo (Danty) returns and there is emulation. He also always brought us in this style and its complementarity with Gaël Fickou.
Yoram is still with us, he will have a different role. He goes through stages. It is also part of the construction of the players. He must live it positively. As for Melvyn Jaminet, he returns to the 23 due to the injury of Matthieu Jalibert. Thomas Ramos can cover (posts) 10 and 15. Melvyn is fit, he is good. He is ready to bring his talent to the France team. »
“We fell in Ireland, but we remain stubborn. It’s the key to success. »
The shock against England
“We prepared to play England, a whole nation, a whole stadium and players who will be carried by all that. We’re going to face a great team in their temple. England is always special, even if Ireland is the first nation in the world. Moreover, the particularity and the mark of our team is to be stubborn. We have the will not to let go of the trophy. We are always fighting to grab the victory. We prepare, but we don’t know what we’re going to experience.
England is one of the giants of world rugby. We respect them because they are arrogant and proud. We fell in Ireland, but we remain stubborn. It’s the key to success. You have to accept defeat and learn lessons, but above all not to question what you have been doing for four years. This game at Twickenham is a big test for us. We will learn a lot in the construction of our project. »