Fabinho, Arabia at risk because of its “banned” dogs in the country – breaking latest news

The player has two French bulldogs which are considered to be a dangerous and aggressive breed in Saudi soil. If a solution is not found, he is ready to tear up the agreement with Al Ittihad

There has been a slowdown in the negotiation that should lead to Al Ittihad Fabinho, midfielder (who can also play in defense) of Liverpool (and who has worn the shirts of Real Madrid and Monaco in his career and has been in the Premier League since 2018). It’s not a question of engagement, but there is a particular reason that blocked the closing of the deal, despite the fact that there was an agreement for a four-year contract at almost 50 million euros per season.

The reason? Fabinho has French bulldogs and this is the real obstacle that is delaying the white smoke and could really skip everything. In Saudi Arabia, in fact, there is a ban on the entry into the country of dogs of this breed. Something that would push the Brazilian from Liverpool to leave them in England or at home. But this is a hypothesis that is not taken into consideration by the footballer and his family. French bulldogs are considered a dangerous and aggressive breed in Saudi Arabia, like Rottweilers and Pit Bulls and only one is allowed as a guide, i.e. trained to help people with disabilities. And that is why Al Ittihad made a special request to the Saudi government for a permit. Therefore, the Reds player has preferred not to compromise precisely for the sake of his dogs and is ready to tear up the agreement with the Saudi Arabian club. It’s a very special story in a crazy market, in terms of numbers, this summer. While the big names in continental football are accepting the succulent contracts one after the other, Fabinho is making an about-face. Either he enters Saudi soil with his French bulldogs or he stays at Liverpool. Giving up a lot of money and the possibility of playing in Kante and Benzema’s team. In short, there are still those who have the courage to say no to Arab petrodollars.

