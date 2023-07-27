Fabio Cannavaro buys the Centro Paradiso, the training ground of Maradona’s Napoli

For years it was the scene of the deeds in training of Diego Armando Maradona before ending up in a state of profound degradation. Now the Paradiso field has been bought by Fabio Cannavaro and new scenarios open up. The same defender of the world champion Italy made the announcement on social media: “Now we can say… the doors of the Centro Paradiso will reopen”. “Today – Cannavaro later explained to Ansa – I did the deed, I took over the Paradiso center in Soccavo. I’ve been trying for 15 years. The idea is to restore the field, set up football schools, let the kids play. That’s something I’m very happy with.”

Cannavaro buys a ‘piece’ of Maradona’s Napoli

The putting up for sale of the Paradiso centre, located in the suburb of I sucked. Inaugurated in 1975, at the time of Totonno Iuliano captain, in the golden years of Maradona and the scudetti it became a symbol of winning football in Naples. Then, after the bankruptcy of the company, it was abandoned and underwent unstoppable degradation over the years: first looted and then vandalised, until the property started the disposal procedures. On the death of Maradona Paradise, with his iconic blue gate, became a secular temple in memory of the champion, undergoing assaults by thieves and vandals until it was in a dilapidated state. At first there was talk of a consortium of entrepreneurs ready to recover it to make it an events center, or a medical-health center. And at the same time of an association of young people from Soccavo, which is called precisely “centro Paradiso”, which has always dreamed of taking over the center with a popular shareholding, to then put it back on track and let the neighborhood kids use it. A dream that the purchase of the structure by Cannavaro could encourage. The objective of the champion, in fact, as he himself declared a little while ago, is to open the Paradiso center to the football schools, for the boys to play.