Fabio Fognini skips the doping test to see Inter: what is the risk – breaking latest news

Fabio Fognini missed an anti-doping test last May 9: he was at the Internazionali in Rome and the following one on June 10 when instead he went to watch Inter’s Champions League final in Istanbul

Failure to meet the availability (the whereabouts) for anti-doping controls resulted in a summons to Fabio Fognini by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). The same Ligurian tennis player, annoyed, published the notification on the stories of his Instagram profile, which underlines that he has two failed whereabouts against him, communicated to the world agency (Wada) and to the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado Italia). A possible third episode would make Fognini consider positive for doping. What happened? Fognini, a well-known Inter fan, flew to Istanbul on 10 June for the match between the Nerazzurri and Manchester City. Nothing strange, except that the tennis player had not warned the world agency (Wada) and the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado Italia). The inspectors, who showed up at home, could do nothing but signal the athlete’s unjustified absence.

Fognini’s entourage let it be known that the first missed check dates back to May 9, a month before the final in Istanbul (where the 36-year-old was to cheer on the Nerazzurri), when he was already in Rome for the Internationals. The night before, he had tried to change his domicile, given that it was reported in Arma di Taggia (Imperia), but the Wada portal was blocked and, despite Fognini providing screenshots of the warnings, the anti-doping officials went ahead with the procedure arriving at the control failure notification. in the Istagram story published the tennis player writes Unfair (Unfair)

The Ligurian interrupted his competitive activity due to an injury, a torn abdominal muscle, suffered at Roland Garros in early June and is recovering to return to the field after the Wimbledon tournament.

