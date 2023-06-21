Home » Fabio Fognini skips the second doping control: the third will be considered positive
The Ligurian tennis player was delivered a recall official by the International Tennis Federation (itf) after having missed for the second time the so-called whereaboutsi anti-doping test surprise, for which athletes must constantly provide their contact details for the availability. At the third failure to show up at the controls F0gnini would come automatically considered positive to doping. Annoyed, Fognini showed the recall notice on Intagram, which was communicated to the world agency (Wada) and the Italian anti-doping agency (Nado Italia).

In the first episode of “unjustified absence”, the tennis player was at Istanbul for the Champions League final of his beloved Interhowever forgetting to warn of his absence and thus being signaled as untraceable. Stopped since June due to a muscle problem suffered during Roland Garros, Fognini is recovering to participate in the next tournament Wimbledonthe start of which is set for July 3rd.

