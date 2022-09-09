voghera

Fabio Giani, Running Oltrepo, and Simona Viola, Avis Pavia, are the winners of the 7,300 km running race in Oriolo di Voghera completely on asphalt and valid for the Entities championship in which about a hundred athletes participated. It took Fabio Giani 29’40 to cross the finish line and behind him came the former blue marathoner Simona Viola, who finished in 29’58. In the men’s ranking the runner of Running Oltrepo preceded Luca Bonetti of Scalo Voghera and Marco Ferraresi of Avis Pavia. In the women’s ranking behind Viola, Diana Sanda from Atletica Pavese Voghera and Simona Nacchia from Iriense Voghera climbed to the second step of the podium. In the women’s category B, the solo victory of the Piedmontese Monica Castioni of Biocorrendo. In category C behind Viola and Nacchia, Nadia Pittatore Leone and Avis Pavia finished in third place. In D Teresa Strada della Garlaschese she has no rivals, leaving behind Dolcizia Menna and Maria Luisa Celasco, Pavese Voghera.

In category E solo victory of Pina Esposito, Avis Vigevano. In E1 behind the winner Milena Maggi from Avis Pavia a double from Pavese Voghera: second Francesca Mattiolo and third Carilla Invernizzi. In the men in category H behind the winner Marco Ferraresi, Eduard Quepuri della Pavese climbed to the second step of the podium while Stefano Freguglia dei Ciarlaschi went to the third. In category I behind the winner Fabio Giani were placed the two of Pavese Marco Scabini and Daniele Giacobone. In L Fabrizio Tiozzo della Garlaschese beats the two of Scalo Voghera Roberto Andreetta and Salvatore Sanacuore. In M Francesco Puccio, Pavese, lined up Nicola Leone dell’Iriense and Carlo Adamo dello Scalo. In the M1 lonely domain of Carlo Mariani, Scalo. The two largest groups were Scalo Voghera and Pavese Voghera. Sunday the running appointment will be in Bastida, for the twentieth round of the Fidal Pavia senior Grand Prix: meeting at 8.15 at Bosco Arcadia, starting at 9.15 on a course of km. 7 for all categories. Registration: euro 4 without recognition.