Fabio Grosso injured in the head – Corriere TV

The Lyon team bus hit by a barrage of stones and other objects upon arrival at the Marseille stadium, shortly before the championship match with the team led by Gennaro Gattuso.

Lyon’s Italian coach, Fabio Grosso, was injured later when the front right window of the bus was smashed and others were damaged. From the images online, Grosso appeared with a bloody face, then with a bandage on his head as he left the infirmary located in the corridors of the Velodrome stadium. According to L’Equipe, his deputy, Raffaele Longo, was also hit.

October 29, 2023 – Updated October 29, 2023, 8:48 pm

