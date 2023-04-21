Home » Fabio Paratici resigns as Tottenham managing director following ban from football
Fabio Paratici spent 11 years at Juventus before being appointed Tottenham managing director in June 2021

Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football with immediate effect.

Paratici was banned after Juventus, where he was sporting director and managing director before joining Spurs, were found guilty of false accounting.

Juventus’ 15-point penalty was reversed with the case to be re-examined.

However, Paratici had his appeal against his ban rejected.

A Spurs statement said: “Fifa ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our managing director of football.

“Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) and Fifa rulings.”

More to follow.

