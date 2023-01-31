Back-heels and impossible goals, acrobatics and phenomenal plays. Fabio Quagliarella turns 40 and he certainly doesn’t reach this milestone in a happy moment for Sampdoria and for his career. His team is in a very difficult situation in the standings, but for the Sampdoria fans Fabio is always one of the most positive notes of an orchestra that has stopped playing lately. With 181 goals, Quaglia is in 14th place in the all-time scorers list in Serie Awith 8 goals he would overtake Batistuta, Gilardino, Del Piero and Signori, establishing himself in the top 10. Here is the Active world of a timeless player…