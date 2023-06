Victim of a fall on Sunday during the Dutch Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo was hit in the elbow and especially in the left foot. The 2021 world champion has aggravated his big toe fracture suffered this week. “I am having surgery tomorrow and then it will be time to rest,” the Yamaha rider announced on social media, his arm in a sling and his left foot in a walking boot.

After the summer break, the next Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for August 6 at Silverstone (Great Britain).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook