Arrived injured in Assen to compete in the Dutch Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo underwent examinations at the medical center on Thursday. They revealed a broken toe, suffered after falling while jogging this week in Amsterdam.

New exams after EL1

The French rider, currently 8th in the Championship riding a Yamaha in great difficulty, will have to redo exams on Friday after the first free practice session, in order to judge the evolution of the injury.

