«I arrive here with the same ambition that has always distinguished me. I am here to play, do well and win games. Thanks to the club for believing in me, thanks also to my family who have always been willing to follow me in my career ». These are the first words of the Spaniard Cesc Fabregas, new acquisition of Como, presented today by the Larian club. «I am very ambitious and I would like to bring back to a club where it deserves to be, in Serie A. Only the growth of this club in the next period counts. When I no longer have these reasons, I will quit, but this is definitely not the time since I still have a lot to do in football, ”he added.

«When my agent told me about Como and I had the opportunity to speak with the company, I opened the door to this possibility. Since my contract expired, the first time this has happened in my life, I have also received 2000 calls from people who were not part of the world of football but were just trying to make money. I was a bit disappointed with this, I was a bit sad to discover this side of football, ”added the Spanish midfielder. «I wanted to marry a project that excited me: that of Como is very interesting, I see a future for this team even in the long term. The team looked for me not only to play for a year or two, but for a long-term project, ”he underlined.