The World Cup final is the match that any footballer dreams of playing. An entire planet concentrated on a playing field, billions of spectators all over the world and … 22 men on the pitch. Yes, because there is no escape, not all the players in the squad of the two finalists will be able to enter the match report. Even with the five substitutions, a maximum of 16 will be played, with the others destined to make upholstery in the night of truth. And then there are those who are in the middle: how do you feel those who are not among the starting eleven, but have a good chance of being one of the first changes? Cesc Fabregas explains it in a chat in the Gary Lineker podcast.

The thoughts of the twelfth man — The Spanish midfielder did not play from the first minute in the final against the Netherlands in 2010. Difficult to unpin Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso and Xavi from the median, or take Andres Iniesta’s place forward. But Fabregas knew very well that his time would come (and indeed it was Del Bosque’s second change). And he explained what was going through his mind during the game. “You can feel better knowing that you are the twelfth or thirteenth man and that you can make a difference when you step onto the pitch.” To the point that the more the result is in the balance, the more fun it becomes. “0-0 was fine for me, because I wanted to be the star of the match.” See also National Games Table Tennis Team: All the Olympic lineups are absent in Lieding Ning|National Games|Olympics|Ding Ning_Sina News

What if he scored for Holland? — Indeed, Fabregas makes a revelation of what seems … absurd. “If anyone had to score during the match, I wanted that team to be Holland.” A sentence that leaves Lineker totally stunned. But the Spaniard confirms. “I swear to you. So I would have entered and I would have made a difference, I was very sure of myself. You could see that the game was not going as it should go, something different was needed. And I think maybe I could have entered even a little bit. Before”. In the end, however, the Netherlands did not score and Fabregas entered the field at 87 minutes in place of Xabi Alonso. Just in time to start extra time and be on the pitch at the moment of Iniesta’s goal for the World Cup. Despite some thoughts that are a bit too selfish!

