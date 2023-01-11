Let’s start with a wrong formulation of the concept: Fabrizio De André was from Genoa. Wrong because the right one would be: Fabrizio De André could only be from Genoa. More than the city itself, his entrails have something to do with it, those guts of humanity stuck and redundant with weaknesses and disadvantages; or the beating heart of the port that opens up to the world that gives back to Genoa all the nuances of a dialect that is a sponge of inflections. It has to do with the social distribution of a cheer that rises like focaccia where blasphemies and saltiness go crazy.