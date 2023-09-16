The Facet 75 Alpha Outdry, designed to inspire new outdoor generations, are Columbia’s innovative hiking shoes, incredibly light and with a modern design. Carrying on the Facet’s legacy by introducing improvements in both design and functionality, this shoe perfectly combines technical capabilities, all-terrain adaptability and contemporary aesthetics. Waterproof and breathable shoe thanks to OutDry technology which combines with the high traction sole to guarantee comfort and grip in any condition.

Facet 75 Alpha Outdry, the new hiking shoes from Columbia

Columbia’s new hiking shoes are full of technical elements that ensure comfort and long-lasting performance.

The sole

The Facet 75 Alpha Outdry features ADAPT TRAX technology, with a thickness of 5mm, which offers exceptional performance on both wet and dry surfaces, ensuring excellent traction and stability.

The best-in-class midsole

TechLite Plush technology represents the pinnacle of Columbia cushioning. This innovative, ultra-lightweight foam provides long-lasting cushioning, while the raised midsole design improves the heel-to-toe transition, optimizing comfort even on the roughest terrain. This innovative blend is designed to last over time, allowing you to go faster and further.

Building on the renowned chemical formulation of TechLite Plush foam, subtle changes have been made to the manufacturing method and materials, thus creating an unparalleled cushioning experience. This shoe guarantees high energy return, lightness, low density and long-lasting performance.

An innovative upper

The Facet 75 Alpha Outdry features lightweight, seamless protection with Kurim overlays in the midfoot. The NAVIC FIT SYSTEM and reinforced heel ensure excellent foot stability across a wide range of terrains, enhancing the hiking experience. Plus, the sock-like mesh collar with 3D-printed overlays provides an easy fit and maximum comfort.

Columbia’s Facet 75 Alpha Outdry shoe was designed to meet the needs of modern explorers through innovative technologies and exceptional performance, thus redefining hiking footwear. Whether it’s wet or dry terrain, this hiking shoe is here to support varying degrees of excursions.

Price: 170.00 euros

