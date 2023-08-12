Facing Scotland, the XV of France relies on the return of the “bosses” to build pressure before the World Cup

Antoine Dupont, during the Six Nations match against Scotland, February 26, 2023, at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis). FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Since the end of 2019 and its takeover by Fabien Galthié and his assistants, the French rugby team has taken on a good habit: that of winning. And especially on home soil – only one defeat at home, in 2021. It was against Scotland, after a poorly managed end to the match. A XV of the Thistle in front of which France has just bowed, Saturday August 5, in Edinburgh (25-21), and which it is about to find, Saturday August 12 (at 9:05 p.m.), on the lawn Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne to continue his preparation for the World Cup (September 8-October 28).

Read also: Article reserved for our Scotland-France subscribers: the Blues overthrown by the XV du Thistle, despite promises

Until 2019, the Blues have been marked by countless “encouraging defeats”, often tasteless matches from which only the tricolor staff drew hope. Edinburgh’s latest setback is not of this wood. From the score of the Blues on Scottish soil, several reasons for satisfaction have emerged: an excellent first period and the convincing trial run for new recruits, a fortnight before the announcement of the list of thirty-three players who will compete in the World Cup. As for the limits displayed on returning from the locker room – embodied by the 22-0 conceded in the second half -, they may only be temporary: physical difficulties caused by weeks of demanding preparation and the inexperience of the team lined up by Fabien Galthié faces a majority of holders from Scotland, the fifth nation in the world.

Since this week, the French coach no longer wants to hear about “premium players” – an element of language popularized however by the tricolor staff – to designate those who will tread the Saint-Etienne meadow on Saturday. But the best French elements are back: Cyril Baille and Julien Marchand in the front row, Charles Ollivon and Grégory Alldritt in the third row, Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack at the hinge, the center pair Jonathan Danty and Gaël Fickou, the wingers Gabin Villière and Damian Penaud, and full-back Thomas Ramos. Barring surprise or injury, this is the backbone of the team that will open the competition, against New Zealand, on September 8, at the Stade de France (9 p.m.).

“Prepare for issues”

The XV of France therefore seems armed to avoid the second home defeat of the Galthié mandate. More than just a statistic, for captain Antoine Dupont: “At home and away, we play every game to win them, exposed the Toulouse scrum-half on Friday at a press conference. It’s a preparation match, of course, but it’s just as important, even more at home, we’ll have the public with us. »

Should we see in this mobilization of the usual holders a change decided after the defeat or the execution of a plan matured in the minds of the staff? Fabien Galthié refuted the thesis of a turn on the wing to avoid a second disappointment in a row, at home moreover. “Team composition is part of a vision, a strategy”, detailed the French technician on Thursday, suggesting that this return of the executives was planned for a long time. However, he conceded “some modifications compared to [leurs] forecasts “in particular due to certain “physical states”insufficient, or “wounds”by nature unforeseen.

Read also: One month before the Rugby World Cup, several teams reveal their cards: experienced All Blacks, a diminished South Africa

This is the case of the number 5 position, the second line which pushes in melee behind the right pillar, itself embedded between two opposing front lines. The reservoir in this position requiring powerful players is drying up with the poor form of Paul Willemse and the slight injury of Romain Taofifenua. ” It’s perfect “, launched Fabien Galthié, without an ounce of irony. The preparation matches allow « tester »of it “prepare for problems” who will not fail to stand in the way of the Blues once the competition is on track. Facing Chardon, the versatile Toulousain Thibaut Flament, used to the left side of the second line, will switch to the right side.

Substitutes closely scrutinized

Other points will occupy the French staff on Saturday. What is the level of winger Gabin Villière, impressive during the 2022 Six Nations Tournament but injured since? “Despite the few matches he played last year, he is really good at all levels, physically, rugbyally and psychologically”, warned the coach. The “finishers” (substitutes), whose impact was nil in Edinburgh, will also be closely scrutinized, unlike the ordinary. Just like the physical level of the troops, which must gradually rise. In Scotland, this is where the shoe pinches. “We felt that collectively, there had been a drop in energy, perhaps due to our physical preparation. We have been warned this time.”judged Antoine Dupont on Friday.

After having made his team sweat away from the ball under the leadership of performance director Thibault Giroud, the staff also hope to break in the game. “For the past month, we have focused our training on performance and physique. We started rugby last week with just two training sessions. We really need to move up a gear on our game project”, explained after the match in Edinburgh the coach of the attack of the Blues, Laurent Labit, in the columns of Olympic noon.

You will also have to win. Before the first game against Scotland, ” the result [n’était] not a subject”, assured Fabien Galthié. Not sure that, however preparatory the meeting, the France team can afford a second defeat in a row less than a month from a World Cup at home.

Martin Untersinger (Saint-Etienne, special envoy)