Original title: Facing Guoan’s tofu slag defense line, the harbor was wiped out. Wu Lei won’t play football anymore?

On October 5th, Beijing time, the 21st round of the 2022 Chinese Super League continued. Beijing Guoan faced Shanghai Haigang on the road. In the end, Guoan defeated Haigang 1-0 with Gao Tianyi’s goal, ending the opponent’s 3-game winning streak. It is worth mentioning that Guoan finally got a clean sheet again in this game, and the Haigang players are collectively out of shape. It seems that Lecco will face a new wave of pressure.

The two teams were in good shape before this game. Haigang won consecutive battles. Wu Lei scored twice in the last round. Although Guoan did not lose, he was trapped in defensive line problems. The opponent conceded a goal even against the vice squad leader Hebei team. Therefore, before this game, the outside world was not optimistic that the Guoan team could defend the goal, but Haigang, which was in high spirits, had a better chance of winning.

The starting lineup was unexpected. Wu Lei was injured before, and he did not take the risk to play in this game. Lecco replaced him with N’Diaye. The other positions did not change much, and it was still the unshakable three-back formation. Ao and Vargas organized the attack in the midfield. Guoan only sent two foreign players to start. The injured Adebenlo and Dablo were on standby as substitutes. Wang Ziming got consecutive opportunities to play. Zhang Chengdong changed to play as a midfielder, and the forward was still Zhang Yuning.

After the game started, Haigang took the initiative on the scene. Guoan could only rely on counterattacks to threaten the opponent. However, although Haigang had been controlling the ball, he could not threaten Guoan’s goal. Instead, Guoan took advantage of several counterattacks. He knocked on the gate guarded by Yan Junling.

In the first 10 minutes, Guoan had 3 chances to attack the goal, but Haigang really had a threatening attack until the 15th minute of the game. In the 21st minute, Guoan took advantage of a corner kick to break the deadlock by Gao Tianyi. It is worth mentioning that this goal was also Gao Tianyi's first goal after joining Guoan. In the following games, Haigang became more and more anxious to play, but Guoan Shou was handy. In the second half, N'Diaye, who replaced Wu Lei, got two good chances to score goals in a row, but he was in no state today, not only him, but many players in Haigang were not in shape, either the pass was wrong or the shot was not accurate. Guoan made use of Haigang to press on, and made two counterattacks at the last moment of the game. Zhang Yuning and Adebenluo hit the post in a row, and finally Haigang also suffered a 0-1 loss at home. Haigang's momentum has been very strong recently, and Wu Lei and others have gradually improved their performance. However, Wu Lei missed this game due to injury, and Haigang's offense seemed to be back to the first stage. Although N'Diaye scored 6 goals , is the top scorer in the team at this stage, but most of his 6 goals were very simple shots in front of the goal, and these 6 goals were only returned by him after hitting the goal several times. The efficiency is extremely low. If it weren't for Wu Lei's injury, I believe N'Diaye would not have a chance to start. You must know that Guoan has conceded 27 goals in the previous 18 games, which is the team that conceded the most goals among the top 10, while Haigang is the team that conceded the fewest goals. Facing such a defensive line of Guoan, Haigang's attack group even There was not a single threatening shot, and a clean sheet was given to the opponent in vain. Coach Lecco is helpless in the face of such a situation. I have to say that his on-the-spot commanding ability also has a big problem. Can this problem really be solved with just one Wu Lei? It seems that the tactics of the seaport really need to be changed. (DD)

