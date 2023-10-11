Fagioli investigated for betting, also risks disqualification from FIGC – Football

The FIGC prosecutor’s office received from Nicolò Fagioli’s lawyers the report of the involvement of the young Juventus footballer, 22 years old, in an investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into illegal online betting platforms. The newspaper La Stampa reports it, underlining that the problem, as far as the federal prosecutor’s office, led by Giuseppe Chinè, is concerned, is not so much the nature of the website, but rather possible violations of the sporting law that derive precisely from betting. They would face the player with a fine starting from 25,000 euros, together with a minimum sanction ranging from a ban up to a disqualification for no less than three years. The code of sporting justice in fact prohibits managers and professionals from placing bets on official matches organized within the FIGC, FIFA and UEFA. A file would therefore have been opened on this.





Of much less importance for the footballer’s career would be the possible verification of the accusation by the Prosecutor’s Office in Turin. The file, in the hands of the Turin prosecutor Manuela Pedrotta, was opened in recent months precisely to investigate unlicensed web betting platforms, as confirmed by authoritative sources. Betting on everything, including sports, by people who provided real or invented names and carried out a series of transactions. The Turin police mobile team cross-referenced the data and identified a group that manages the bets, plus another group of users. In the latter, Fagioli’s emerged. If the hypothesis were verified, it would be a contravention which is generally resolved with an oblation, which extinguishes the crime.

