Fagioli misses the goal, is replaced and cries

Nicholas Fagioli misses a postponement in the area and favors the black and green striker Defrel, who beats Perin in the 19th minute of the second half. And Sassuolo beat Juve 1-0. But after the young Juventus player’s fatal mistake, coach Allegri replaced him by inserting Miretti. And the midfielder, having just sat down on the bench, can’t hold back his tears and bursts into tears.

Allegri: “They didn’t lose because of Fagioli”

Nicolò Fagioli’s tears on the bench, replaced shortly after the mistake that favored Sassuolo’s goal “demonstrate that the boy is responsible. Ma have not lost because of that mistakeas for everyone’s performance”. The words of the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the game.

Danilo: “We’re not looking for culprits”

Even the Brazilian Danilo defends his young man teammate: “I care about him a lot. He knows he missed an important ball but it is part of a growth path. The important thing is to learn quickly, but we are not looking for culprits. We all win and lose together“.