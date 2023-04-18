FAI Days, “Riviera delle Palme” and “Ballarin” places of the heart

Like every year in spring, the FAI – Fondo per l’Ambiente Italiano organizes extraordinary openings of places of cultural value usually not accessible to the public. FAI is a non-profit foundation established in 1975 to protect and enhance the Italian historical and landscape heritage. In the week preceding the events, my partner Barbara, to whom I owe the credit for these visits, being a fan of these meetings, tries to arouse my curiosity with the planned visits to our region. Different and very significant but fortunately being very curious, sifting through the assets that can be visited in the neighboring regions I discover that in the Marche, among these so-called “places of the heart” open to the general public, there is also the “Riviera delle Palme” stadium of San Benedetto del Tronto. I think between my teeth that it was about time someone realized the importance of a stadium for their community, but I don’t have time to get lost in recriminations because, to my amazement, the historic old stadium named after the ” Brothers Ballarin”. I have to leave and re-enter the site to make sure I’m not dreaming and immediately afterwards the organizational machine starts which includes, as moral compensation to my partner, other FAI sites in the area as well as a dinner and a lunch out. The minimum for such a beautiful discovery!

The FAI site is excellent in the planning phase which, for each place that can be visited, in addition to the more canonical opening and closing times, provides a series of other information on the timing of visits as well as extensive summaries of the various complexes. Departure on Saturday morning and despite the heel lift we are able to visit various places in the area that should be recovered and permanently open to the public. In the afternoon however, coming to matters of closer interest, it is the turn of our first football “monument” which is the “Riviera delle Palme” included in the “Award Architecture” itinerary. We stadium goers have always been supporters above all of the idea of ​​preserving these so important secular temples, but after so much it is even more important that finally someone else has also realized their value and the importance of handing it down to future generations together with the stories and the events of which they were the scene. Too simplistic to consider them inanimate objects or old ruins: often even a simple staircase blends into the social fabric of that city and its inhabitants.

I already knew something about the first visit and the first structure, having been there several times to see the Sambenedettese as a correspondent for our magazine, so I already knew some places forbidden to the normal public. In any case, it was interesting to hear the Fai volunteers talk who, together with other volunteers from the schools in the area, all very young but equally prepared, filled the curiosities of young people, adults and children from their pulpit in the central grandstand where I myself saw a Sambenedettese- Sanremese of Coppa Italia a few years ago.

From the need that led to the construction of this new facility to the construction model with all the various stories related to the beginning and up to the completion of the works, they have gone on to tell of the inauguration in the match against Milan in August 1985 and, without snobbery of sorts, the Curva Nord was also mentioned, temple of typhus, named after Massimo Cioffi whose unfortunate personal story that led to the naming of the sector after the historic rossoblu ultras was recalled.

The next step was in the press room, where several people spoke reporting not only the more strictly technical or historical information, but also many other very interesting curiosities. Finally Luigi Cagni spoke whose message, albeit recorded, conveyed all the emotions of a former player and flag of Sambenedettese in which he played from 1978 to 1987, whose past in San Benedetto passed above all through the bowl of the “Ballarin” stadium ”, with the accent on the “a” as they usually pronounce here in the Marche. Then it’s time for the changing rooms, first for the guests and immediately after for the clubs, and finally the possibility of entering the field and treading the pitch, where a farewell speech closed this very interesting visit.

The following day, after Palazzo Piacentini in the real historic center of San Benedetto, high up compared to the rest of the city, we head to the port area where the historic stadium named after the Ballarin brothers, Aldo and Dino, players of the Grande Torino who perished in the Tragedy of Superga. To do the honors of the house Valentina, FAI volunteer, who after a brief introduction passes the word to the guides of the Istituto Superiore Fazzini-Mercatini of Grottammare who, after speaking of the name of the stadium and the exploits of the Sambenedettese on this field to which the stands were leaning against each other instilling fear in their opponents, then they spoke of the port area where it is located, finally passing through the tragedies of which the “Ballarin” was the scene, such as that of the goalkeeper Strulli in 1965 or the more famous fire of 1981. In conclusion, the last game played in 1985 and then its abandonment up to the current situation, with various committees and associations demanding an effective recovery for what this place has meant in the lives of so many people. And among all, the Curva Nord is among those that most of all have fought to preserve its structure and history, through demonstrations, debates, struggles and material (the T-shirt with the inscription “History is not demolished” is famous) .

At the end of this interesting itinerary, seated under a gazebo, Franco Chimenti and Nicola Ripa meet the public: the former, a native of Bari, played for Samb from 1972 to 1980 but was also their coach on various and distinct occasions, best goalscorer for the rossoblu in Serie B and so in love with the city that he stopped there to live; the second is instead a native of the Marche region, from Porto Sant’Elpidio and he too played continuously for Samb from 1970 to 1976 and then in the 1979-80 season to then coach the youth teams, albeit briefly. Stories about their past in San Benedetto, the plays, the climate of the Ballarin take shape and also talk about the Curva Nord and theOnda d’Urtohis most famous group.

After various goodies, anecdotes and curiosities, the word passes to Antonella Roncarolo, nephew of Domenico Roncarolo, historic president of the association from 1948 to 1966 who reports various episodes from his uncle’s life that catapult us into an era where football, far from any rhetorical, he certainly had a much broader and more ideological background of motivation than the unscrupulous business to which the current ball seems solely oriented.

Finally, the story of the fire that took place in 1981 is explored, with two dead and sixty-four burned, for what is considered to date the greatest tragedy to have occurred in an Italian stadium, also remembered by a mural on the surrounding wall depicting Maria Teresa Napoleoni and Carla Bisirri, the two unfortunate victims of what was supposed to be just a day of celebration. Other murals of the team, the stadium, the fans are imprinted on the inside of the wall, but many unanswered questions remain from the present and past administration on the state of health of this stadium.

I had the pleasure and privilege of seeing it twice and admiring the two grandstands with the two curves still intact, even if dilapidated, and in the face of so many positive recovery and valorisation intentions, I wonder how it was possible to afford to demolish one grandstand and amputate the other? Are we really sure that the grandstand could not have been recovered in its entirety, without evading doubts with the hackneyed speeches on the degradation and safety of people to close all dialogue?

Further confirmation comes from the external tour that I do spontaneously, outside the concerted tour at an institutional level and from which I detect, near both curves, rubble and abandoned objects that give back what the administrations can mean to preserve a collective good. That is, if there is no direct and immediate gain, there is no investment. A short-sighted approach, without any long-term vision and mortifying even for the commitment of those people who, as on today’s occasion, have shown that they can create an induced and a virtuous process linked to these places of collective memory. Will these people ever be rewarded and with them who in these places keeps part of their personal and collective history? For now, the maximum effort made at a political level is the “Public Park” plaque, while for the rest, one can only hope that the oblivion and disinterest of the bureaucracy does not end up completely erasing them from the toponymy, nominally and physically. We welcome these events like this one organized by the FAI which hands down to the youngest what was a little piece of history of past years, football and more, but which in addition to the oral tradition handed down from father to son, as they say, need for something more than the words of empty propaganda by those responsible.

Marco Gasparri