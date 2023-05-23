Home » Fair play caused the loss, Tvrdík apologized to Liberec
Fair play caused the loss, Tvrdík apologized to Liberec

Liberec football players lost at home to Slavia in the last round of the women’s football league with a curious goal that raises ethical questions. Ten minutes before the end, with the score 0:0, after a fight for a centered ball, Martina Šurnovská, midfielder of the stitched team, found herself on the ground in Slovan’s penalty area. As the injured woman screamed in pain, Slovan’s goalkeeper Ivana Pižlová did not wait for the game to be interrupted and began to attend to the wailing opponent. Marjolen Nekesa immediately hit the open goal.

