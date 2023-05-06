Fairies fight!Western duo Rush: Dub 86 points Jokic super triple-double Murray 32 points – yqqlm

On May 6th, Beijing time, the 2022-23 season NBA playoffs between the Suns and the Nuggets. Paul truce, the Suns fell behind in the first quarter, and Durant ushered in a milestone in the second quarter, teaming up with Booker to lead the team to a 19-3, leading by 15 points at halftime. The Nuggets counterattacked in the second half, Booker continued to explode in the fourth quarter, and made a key shot in the last 65 seconds. Durant completed the winning shot. In the end, the Suns 121-114 the Nuggets, with a total score of 2-1.
Suns: Durant 39 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists, Booker 47 points, 9 assists, 3 steals and 6 rebounds, Payne 7 points and 6 assists, Warren 7 points, Ayton 4 points and 9 rebounds.
Nuggets: Jokic 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds, Murray 32 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, Gordon 9 points and 7 rebounds, Porter 21 points and 12 rebounds, Brown 11 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.
Booker made 20 of 25 shots, 5 of 8 three-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws. He scored 47 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Payne hits Jokic in the crotch
High light lens
game review
Paul was sidelined with a strained groin, and Payne was replaced in the starting lineup. As soon as the game started, Payne succeeded in counterattack, Booker hit a jumper, Murray hit back with a jumper, Okogie made a layup, Booker made another jumper, Murray made another jumper, Porter hit a three-pointer, Booker made a layup Responding, and then hit a three-pointer, the Suns led 13-9, and the Nuggets suspended. After the timeout, Jokic made a layup, Durant made a jumper, Murray made another layup, Jokic made a tip-up, and the two sides tied at 15. Porter hit a three-pointer, Booker hit back with a three-pointer, followed by a jumper, Brown responded with a three-pointer, Murray dunked in an empty cut, Booker made another jumper, and then made a layup, Langdale made a layup, Green responded with a three-pointer , the end of the first quarter, the Nuggets lead 31-29. Throughout the first quarter, Durant was 1-for-7, the second-worst single-quarter performance of the season. Booker made 8 of 10 shots and scored 18 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
In the second quarter, Brown hit a jumper, Green made a dunk, Langdale dunked an air cut, Brown made a layup, Warren also had a jumper, Pope returned a jumper, Durant followed with a jumper, and the Suns took the lead 41-39. Payne made a layup, the Suns came back from a timeout, Booker made another jumper, and then another jumper from an emergency stop, followed by a three-pointer. The Suns led 19-3, 52-40, and the Nuggets timed out. Jokic hit a jumper, Booker made another layup, Jokic dunked in an air cut, followed by a layup, Durant added 2 and 1, Ayton hit his first goal, and the Suns led by 15 points. Murray made a layup, Rose made a three-pointer, Green dunked an air cut, Murray made another layup, Durant made two free throws, halftime ended, and the Suns led 67-52. In the second quarter, Durant scored 18 points in a single quarter.
Back from the intermission, Jokic made two free throws, Murray made a jumper, and then he also made a three-pointer, Gordon made two free throws, Murray made another jumper with a fadeaway, Porter capped Durant and chased three With a hit, the Nuggets caught up to 65-71, and the Suns suspended. After a timeout, Durant made a layup, Jokic made a three-pointer, Booker made a jumper, Gordon also had a jumper, Booker made another three-pointer, Porter returned a three-pointer, Gordon dunked, and Murray made a layup , Jokic made a layup and the Nuggets overtook 79-78. Durant hit a three-pointer and Jokic grabbed a rebound to complete a triple-double. Langdale made a layup, Durant capped Porter, countered with a one-stop dunk, and the Nuggets suspended. Back from the timeout, Gordon made a tip-up, Braun made a layup, Booker responded with a three-pointer, and the three quarters ended with the Suns leading 90-88. Jokic had three triple-doubles in three quarters, and the number of triple-doubles in his playoff career tied Chamberlain (9 times), and the center position tied for the first place in history.
In the fourth quarter, Booker made a layup, Payne hit a three-pointer, Booker made another jumper, and a wave of 7-0 stopped the Nuggets. Back from the timeout, Durant countered with a dunk, Brown made two free throws, Booker made another jumper, and Payne hit Jokic in the crotch and was called a common foul. Durant made two fouls and made two free throws. Jokic made a layup and Durant returned a jumper. Murray made another layup, Jokic added 2 and 1, the Nuggets caught up to 104-109, and the Suns suspended. Back from the timeout, Warren hit a three-pointer, Porter dunked Durant 2 plus 1, Warren hit a jumper at the buzzer, with 1 minute and 05 seconds left, Booker made a layup, and the Suns led 116-107. With 37 seconds left, Durant hit the buzzer, Jokic made a layup, the Suns led 118-112, and called a timeout. Back from the timeout, Durant made two free throws. After that, the Suns had the last laugh.
Both sides start
Nuggets: Murray, Pope, Porter, Gordon, Jokic
Suns: Payne, Booker, Okogie, Durant, AytonReturn to Sohu to see more