Faith, concern, criticism. And so the NHL chose a path without a “rainbow” for skating

Sports

They had different reasons for not wearing a jersey in support of the LGBT community to ice skating before NHL games. Canadians James Reimer from San Jose and brothers Eric and Marc Staal from Florida and Russian Ivan Provorov from Columbus argued their faith. His compatriot Ilya Lyubushkin of Buffalo, on the other hand, fears punishment for violating a Russian law that prohibits “spreading propaganda” about sexual relationships other than those between a man and a woman.

