Original title: Fall 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 caps dominate the restricted area basket with one enemy and three bravery like Lu Bu

On October 15th, Beijing time, the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team lost 95-98 to the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team in the second round of the regular season. Although the game lost, Xinjiang foreign aid Farr scored 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks in the face of double teams, and his performance was remarkable.

As the biggest signing of Xinjiang men’s basketball team this season, Farr, who is 2.28 meters tall, has fully demonstrated the significant role brought by excellent static advantages in the CBA preseason and regular season openers, especially in the defensive end. . Facing the insider group of Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball players gathered today, Farr surprised fans from the opening stage.

Less than a minute into the opening of the first quarter, Farr received a wonderful pass from Yu Dehao at the basket. Facing the cover of Beijing Controls center Zou Yuchen, he stretched his arms and flew to intercept the opponent, winning cheers from his teammates. Looking back, the Fujian Men’s Basketball Team launched an attack. Gordon broke into the penalty area to catch the ball and layup, but was caught up by Farr from behind.

After that, Farr continued to have an eye-catching performance in the game. A minute later, Farr used his height advantage to interfere with Zou Yuchen’s strong attack on the inside. Then he quickly rushed to the frontcourt and received Qi Lin’s wonderful pass and dunked again with both hands. Since then, he has also interfered with the North Control players’ basket attack many times, forcing the opponent to switch attack methods. However, due to the offensive problems of the Xinjiang men’s basketball team, Farr was replaced by Jackson who was more capable of attacking. The Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team took the opportunity to score consecutively under the leadership of Gordon, leading Xinjiang to end the first quarter of the game.

After reappearing in the second quarter, Fall immediately used the screen to create a three-pointer for Zhu Xuhang, and then he faced Haas’s basket storm with another big block and grabbed a rebound to cause a foul and then made one of two free throws. In the face of the internal encirclement and suppression of the Beikong men’s basketball team, Farr played a “Lv Bu and Sanying” style of loneliness. With three minutes left in the quarter, Farr faced the double team of three Beikong players in the low position, forcibly separated. The opponent stretches out his long arm to score the ball and causes a foul to complete the “2+1” attack. And as he made two free throws for a foul in the next round, Farr not only helped the Xinjiang men’s basketball team equalize the score, but also scored in double figures.

In the first half, Farr made 3 of 4 shots and scored 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. His performance was remarkable. The Xinjiang men’s basketball team also overtook the score with the scoring climax in the latter part of the second quarter. In the second half, Fall’s state was undiminished. At the beginning of the third game, he succeeded in consecutive storms under the basket, and at the same time, he continued to grab offensive rebounds and assist his teammates to make three-pointers, leaving the North Control inside helpless. However, as Farr took a break in the middle of the quarter, Beijing Enterprises once again launched a violent counterattack to bring the score closer. Although Farr rushed to fight the fire, he was unable to change the team’s sluggish state. After the three quarters, the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team had already chased the score. to 71 flat.

In the final decisive battle, Farr swept Liao Sanning’s layup and then assisted Zhu Xuhang to hit a three-pointer. He continued to storm the basket and helped Xinjiang grab the score. When Beikong launched a continuous offensive again in the latter part of the quarter to approach the point difference, it was Fall who made a dunk in time to stabilize the situation. However, at the last moment, Farr’s long pass was stolen by Yu Changdong and made a fatal mistake, which directly affected the trend of the scene. 98 lost the game.

Facing the insider group of the Beijing Enterprises Men's Basketball Team, Farr made 7 of 11 shots and scored 18 points, 9 rebounds and 5 blocks. He played a significant role in both offense and defense. Although he failed to help Xinjiang win, his role in the team is unreplaceable. (legend)

