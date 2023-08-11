Falling spreads and boom in bank stocks on the stock market. Here’s what happens in Spain one year after the introduction of the tax on extra profits

The alarm over the fallout from the government’s decision to tax the extra profits of the banks is fading. Yet economists and commentators had feared disasters. Flight of investors from Italy, capitalizations in smoke, spreads on the rise. For now, none of this has happened. On the stock exchange the sharp declines in bank stocks in the first day after the announcement they were largely recovered in the following two sessions as, all in all, it was not impossible to predict. The value of a share basically depends on the expected earnings. The markets, where more than two-thirds of trading is regulated by algorithms, reacted to the announcement surprisingly. Then, having done the math, and after the restrictive clarifications by the Ministry of the Economy, it was seen that the ultimate effects on profits they would have been very little. The spread has practically never moved. The first day indeed, yields on Italian bonds have fallen, a little less than the German ones, which led to a slight increase in the spread which narrowed again on Thursday. Even the rating agencies have had to explain that there are no major risks, either for the profitability of the banks or for the creditworthiness of the country. However, there is a precedent which, before clamoring for an “Italy on the way to Argentina” and so on, could easily have been kept in mind.

Spain has introduced a tax on bank extra profits in July 2022. It’s similar to that launched by the Italian government, albeit with some differences. Naturally, even in Spain, the banks had strongly criticized the provision but the repercussions do not seem to have been particularly traumatic. In the last year the two major banks of the country Santander and BBVA gained 38% and 51% respectively on the stock market. The third, Caixa bank, 27%. Spanish bond yields have moved in line with the rest of the market, have grown less than the German or French ones (the spread has therefore decreased) and remain below the Italian ones.

In 2022 Spanish banks forfeited profits of 20 billion euros (+ 25% on 2021), the tax is expected to yield around 2 billion euros. A figure similar to that estimated in Italy. The most important difference is that the levy applies not just the interest margin (difference between interest collected and paid) but also commission income. Banking groups must pay the State the 4.8% of these two items. The rate is lower than the Italian 40% but applies to the entire sum, not to the difference from the previous year. However, the tax is only triggered if the commission and interest margin income exceeds the 800 million euros. Like the Italian measure, the Spanish one also has a reduction effect on profits estimated at around 10% and, for now, it is a one-off. It concerns the 2022 and 2023 budgets, the most interested from the benefits of the ECB rate hikes. At the end of 2024, an evaluation of their application will be made and will be reconsidered the possibility of making them permanent.

Spanish and Italian banks are tamong those that have been more stingy in passing on the benefits of interest rate hikes to their depositors. According to an estimate by Standard and Poor’s at a rate of just 10%, against 20% in Germany and 35% in France. Which may help explain why the respective governments decided to intervene a little straighter. He didn’t die and no one will die. In any case, Italian banks will close 2023 with record profits. If they didn’t want to give the state the satisfaction of collecting a couple of billion, it would be enough for them to increase by one “zero point” the remuneration of depositors. Something that has also been requested for some time by the European Central Bank. A spokesperson for the European Commission said on Thursday evening: “We have no comments to make at the moment. The Commission will continue to monitor country-specific priorities in the context of the European Semester.”