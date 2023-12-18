Fallon Sherrock fails in the first round

Fallon Sherrock was eliminated in the first round of the World Darts Championship in London. The “Queen of the Palace”, as the Englishwoman is called, lost 1:3 in her opening match against Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena on Sunday evening.

Sherrock kept up well, but missed too many chances in crucial moments – especially in the fourth set. The 29-year-old had two wins against men at the 2020 World Cup and thus made darts history. Since then there has not been another World Cup success by a woman against a man.

The second woman represented at Alexandra Palace is the Japanese Mikuru Suzuki. She meets the German Ricardo Pietreczko. The currently best woman, Beau Greaves from England, has decided not to take part in the World Cup because she previously competed at the Women’s World Cup. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) prohibited double participation.

Humphries starts confidently

Top favorite Luke Humphries started the tournament confidently. In the 3-0 win against Lee Evans, the Englishman left no doubt about his strong form. Humphries earned more than twice as much prize money in 2023 than any other darts professional.

