Fall's first show is amazing, with exquisite skills at the basket, Wang Zhelin cuts 19+14 in isolation and no aid
Fall's first show is amazing, with exquisite skills at the basket, Wang Zhelin cuts 19+14 in isolation and no aid

Fall's first show is amazing, with exquisite skills at the basket, Wang Zhelin cuts 19+14 in isolation and no aid

Original title: Fall’s first show stunning basket skills and delicate Wang Zhelin cut 19+14 in isolation

On October 11, Beijing time, in the first round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team played against the Xinjiang Men’s Basketball Team. This season, the Xinjiang team introduced the 2.28-meter former NBA center Farr, who has become the highest in the CBA this year. His height and wingspan are amazing. His insider duel with the national team and Shanghai team’s core center Wang Zhelin is eye-catching.

In the end, Xinjiang men’s basketball team beat Shanghai men’s basketball team 118 to 100, and got a good start to the season. Farr played 16 minutes in his CBA debut, made 7 of 8 shots, made 4 of 4 free throws, and scored 18 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks with high efficiency. The all-around data of 14 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks, but unfortunately his teammates were in a sluggish state, so they could only cut down with hatred.

Wang Zhelin started the game, and the Xinjiang team did not send Farr. The king showed strong inside dominance at the beginning of the game. First, he scored the Shanghai team’s first point of the season with a tip-up. Then he faced the double-team defense in the middle of the road, forced a breakthrough and scored “2+1”, and then grabbed the offensive rebound again to complete the second. attack. In the beginning, Wang Zhelin scored the Shanghai team’s first 7 points by one person, and also caused the Xinjiang team’s 2.26-meter center Zhu Chuanyu to commit 2 defensive fouls, helping the Shanghai team to bite the score.

See also  Transfer market: West Ham-Scamacca official transforming him into ... Scammaca!

Five minutes before the end of the first quarter, Fall made his debut in the CBA regular season. As soon as he played, he completed a fast break with both hands and dunks. He also scored a low singles attack on Wang Zhelin. After the king was off the court, the 2.28-meter Farr was very deterrent on the inside. First, he caused a violation of the body and made two free throws. Then he attracted a double team from the low position and then assisted Qi Lin to hit an open three-pointer on the outside. He returned to the defensive end to cover the sky. Ding Yanyuhang’s breakthrough dunk. At the end of the first quarter, Fall once again showed his power inside, dunked with both hands, and completed the hook shot against the two of them. Fall played only 5 minutes in a single quarter, scored 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 blocks on all 4 shots, leading the Xinjiang team to expand the point difference to 17 points on both the offensive and defensive ends.

In the second quarter of the game, Farr continued to score high inside the line, and made all the first 5 shots! The Shanghai team had to re-dispatch Wang Zhelin, staged consecutive counterattacks and dunks, and even scored two tip-ups inside, leading the team to reduce the 19-point difference to only 4 points at one point. Not only did he score by himself, but he also sent assists at a high position, and the defensive end continued to protect rebounds. Although Fall was under the defense of the king, he did not have the unsolved performance in the first quarter, but he still used his height to receive assists from his teammates inside and scored 4 points. In the first half of the game, Fall made 7 shots and scored 18 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. The previously criticized free throws made 4 free throws; Wang Zhelin played almost the entire first half, scoring 15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 1. The all-around data of blocked shots is even more madly grabbing 6 offensive rebounds.

See also  Jiao Jian: Some fouls in the finals have to restrain the men's basketball team and can't stand such losses_Guangsha Team_Liaoning_Beijing

In the second half of the game, Wang Zhelin and Farr started the game at the same time. Faer faced the king’s defense, he first made a fallback jumper to hit the iron, and then made a strong dribble error and went out of bounds. After two unsuccessful attacks, Fall was injured and left the field in one attack. Wang Zhelin continued to play his core role, made a fast-break layup, smashed another offensive rebound, and nailed a big cap on the defensive end of Xinjiang’s inside line, reducing the point difference to only 1 point. The Xinjiang team relied on the personal ability of the small foreign aid to widen the point difference again. The Shanghai team still relied on Wang Zhelin, who assisted Li Tianrong to counterattack and scored a good pass.

Seven minutes before the end, Wang Zhelin and Farr, who had been adjusted after the break, appeared at the same time for a decisive battle. Although Wang Zhelin was still sending blocks and protecting rebounds on the defensive end, but his teammates were always in a sluggish state and made consecutive mistakes, and the Xinjiang team widened the point difference. In the end, Xinjiang men’s basketball team defeated Shanghai men’s basketball team 118-100.

