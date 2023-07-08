Home » falls, fractures shoulder and retires in tears – breaking latest news
falls, fractures shoulder and retires in tears – breaking latest news

falls, fractures shoulder and retires in tears – breaking latest news

The Englishman slipped to the ground hitting his shoulder heavily against the asphalt and causing the classic fracture of the right collarbone

finished 61 kilometers from the finish line in Limoges of the eighth stage of the Tour de France 110 the great dream of Mark Cavendish, 38 years old, to conquer his 35th stage in the Tour, distance Eddy Merckx by one length and become the multiple winner of all time, outdistancing the Cannibal with whom he is paired at 34 points. A trivial skid at the back of the group and the Englishman slipped to the ground, slamming his shoulder heavily against the asphalt and causing the classic fracture of his right collarbone.

The supporters waited for him, the racing doctors tried to assess whether the damage was compatible with the continuation of the race but what is probably the greatest sprinter ever left the Tour, perhaps his last Tour, in tears. Twenty-four hours earlier, with second place in Bordeaux, Mark had come close to a feat now difficult to repeat.

July 8, 2023 (change July 8, 2023 | 16:23)

