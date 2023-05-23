Home » Falls into a ravine after watching the Giro d’Italia: fan loses control of the bike
He witnessed the passage of the Tour of Italy and immediately after, as he faced the descent on his bike bicycle, fell crashing into the guardrail and then plummeting into a ravine below. The story, reported by the newspaper The day, starred a woman from 43 years old. In Valcavaa fraction of the municipality of Tower of’ Busiin the province of Bergamoin the early afternoon on Sunday 21 maggiothe cyclist had just seen how many enthusiasts the passage of the Tour of Italy.

Once the pink caravan had passed, the 43-year-old had taken her bike back towards the valley: she fell while facing a downhill hairpin. After losing control of bikes, ended first against the guardrail and then, after the impact, she fell into a ravine. Immediate i rescued who recovered the woman under the hairpin: two ambulances arrived on the spot, the carabinieri of Zogno and the fire brigade of the provincial command of Leccowith the help of a team Saf (alpine river cave). A helicopter took off from Bergamo transported the 43-year-old to the hospital St. Gerard of Monzawhere it arrived at code yellow.

