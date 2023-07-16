falls, Vingegaard-Pogacar battle and victory for Rodriguez, relive the 14th stage

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the 14ᵉ stage of the Tour de France 2023, 110ᵉ edition of the Grande Boucle.

Quoi ? The 14ᵉ stage of this Grande Boucle, 151.8 kilometers long between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du Soleil. A stage promised to climbers, with five listed climbs and more than 4,000 meters of elevation gain. An explanation between favorites is awaited.

Or ? The peloton will cross Haute-Savoie, not far from the Franco-Swiss border, for this first mountain stage in the Alps.

When ? The actual start will be given at 1.20 p.m. and the riders are expected at the finish line at 5.33 p.m. if they drive at an average speed of 36 km/h.

On which channels? France 2, France 3 and Eurosport 1.

Who hosts the live? Denis Menetrier and Gabriel Richalot, from the summits of Austerlitz, with Vincent Daheron and Aude Lasjaunias, on the roads of the Tour.

What we won’t talk about?

From Julia Kolodziej’s recipe for gnocchi in tomato sauce

Read while waiting

The route of the fourteenth stage, between Annemasse and Morzine Les Portes du soleil

Michal Kwiatkowski triumphs at the Grand Colombier, Tadej Pogacar gets closer second by second to Jonas Vingegaard

The great escape of Ion Izagirre, winner in Beaujolais

Running the Tour de France and having fun: mission impossible?

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with a taste of revenge

How runners adapt to the heat wave, again present on the Grande Boucle

The sprint, Jasper Philipsen’s preserve

The Covid-19, a surprise guest that the Tour de France still fears