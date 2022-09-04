Except that in rare situations it was played almost in only one half of the pitch: miracles of the goalkeeper Bellato, super goals from Menolli

FELTRE

The Dolomiti Bellunesi plays, nothing to say in this respect. But he doesn’t score, and in football it’s a mortal sin. On the contrary, a willing and compact Villafranca does, held up in more than one circumstance by the goalkeeper Ballato and winning thanks to the pearl on a free-kick from Menolli, the most feared of him precisely for the undoubted ability to kick every placed great. . Of him the only goal of the day when we started at the end of a first half that began with a domination of the hosts but ended with a lot of trouble. In the second half, however, only one half of the pitch was stepped on, but precision and luck yesterday were certainly not the companions of the day in the Dolomites. In the end there was a lack of clarity. So it was not possible to take advantage of the six minutes of numerical superiority for the red headed to Stanghellini who knocked out Svidercoschi launched towards the goal. Mockery of mockery, a few seconds from the triple whistle naive second yellow taken by Pasqualino and no Adria for him on Sunday.

THE PEARL OF MENOLLI

Compared to the week before, Vinciguerra cannot be available so the season is almost over. Thomas Cossalter is also outside and Arcopinto also sits in the stands. Brando chooses the four-man defense and in the field it seems to see a very mobile and flexible 4-2-3-1, especially on the central axis formed by Casella and Artioli. Conti plays in the median, while Estevez occupies the right-wing offensive clods of the field. At the beginning it seems to witness the continuation of the dominion experienced a week earlier against Levico. Pasqualino and Artioli from distance both find the answer to the great Veronese defender, Svidercoschi sees a goal canceled for offside, the geometries succeed perfectly. Except that around the quarter of an hour the dynamics change a bit. Villafranca begins to grow, managed by the direction of a good half of the field and skilled in sinking with the excellent right-back Amoh. Which around the half hour has two huge chances from the net. One wastes it by kicking too weakly, the other with a header on a corner sends it to the side of the goal defended by Virvilas. At 40 ‘the Dolomites are struggling to come to terms with a situation in which they did not think they were and, on a foul caused by Conti, Menolli draws a wonderful ball on which the home goalkeeper just cannot reach. The time to react before the break leads to the exchange in speed between Cossalter and Svidercoschi, with the latter shooting once in the penalty area: Ballato blocks.

ASSASSE VANI

At the beginning of the second half Pettinà smudged, thank goodness Ciuffo did not take advantage of it. However, we are facing one of the few times in which Villafranca puts his head in the opponent’s half, during the second half. Conti from a distance tries to surprise Ballato, nothing to do. Meanwhile Estevez comes out a little concrete to make way for De Paoli. The bomber of the past weeks Pasqualino goes to conclude twice from a favorable position, but at most he finds a corner and the back of the field. Toniolo takes over Macchioni, after a header from a slightly out corner, then in the 70th minute inside Corbanese to replace Alari. First time ever in a match – between friendlies and the league – with him and Svidercoschi on the pitch together. The two converse in the 75th minute, but the attempt by the Belluno captain is rebounded. Faraon also goes on the pitch, while thanks to his tiredness there are several errors in the dribble phase. Last key moment in the 89th minute, when De Paoli throws Svidercoschi lying down by Stanghellini. Red and an inviting free-kick kicked on the barrier by Artioli. There are five catch-ups, complicit in various time wasters. But at the most the second yellow card for Pasqualino must be recorded.

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES – VILLAFRANCA 0-1

BELLUNESE DOLOMITES (4-2-3-1): Virvilas; Pasqualino, Alari (70 ‘Corbanese), Pettinà, Macchioni (64’ Toniolo); Conti, Casella (80 ‘Faraon); Estevez (58 ‘De Paoli), Artioli, Alex Cossalter; Svidercoschi. Available: Saccon, Sommacal, Cucchisi, De Carli, Onescu. Coach Lucio Brando.

VILLAFRANCA (4-3-3): Danced; Amoh, Stanghellini, Tosi, Gardini; Boccalari (64 ‘Fanini), Menolli, Malavasi (80’ Fornari); Vetere (66 ‘Mazzi), Xeka (66’ Manconi), Ciuffo (82 ‘Marchetti). Available: Spice, Maccarone, Gallo, Cannoletta. Herds Damini.

Referee: Muccignato from Pordenone with Petarlin from Vicenza and Gibin from Chioggia.

Net: 40′ Menolli.

Note: Corners 8-3. Ammoniti Conti, Sommacal, Alari, Pasqualino (D). Expelled at 89 ‘Stanghellini (V) for a foul by last man, at 95’ Pasqualino (D) for a double yellow card. Recovery 1 ‘pt, 5’ st