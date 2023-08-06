False start, penalty and red: Ulm’s turbulent premiere in the 3rd division was successful

Status: 06.08.2023 5:45 p.m

The first appearance of the SSV Ulm 1846 football in professional football after 22 years is a success. The Ulmer Spatzen got a point against the favored 1. FC Saarbrücken.

From Ulm’s point of view, the game could not have started worse: After two minutes, Saarbrücken’s Kai Brünker scored the lead. But Ulm didn’t let that deter them, equalized through Johannes Reichert (41′) and even sensed chances of victory after a red card for the guests in the final phase. But it remained in front of 9,543 spectators in the local Donaustadion at the performance-oriented 1: 1 (1: 1).

Brünker puts Saarbrücken in the lead early on

The anticipation at SSV Ulm 1846 football before the third division duel with 1. FC Saarbrücken was great. 22 years after being relegated from the 2nd Bundesliga, the club is back in the professional business – and he had to learn straight away that small mistakes are being exploited there.

When they conceded early, Ulm was unfocused. After a corner they let Saarbrücken’s Kai Brünker free to shoot from about five yards. His direct acceptance could no longer be resisted.

Penalty for Saarbrücken is withdrawn

Ulm needed a few minutes to recover from this shock, but then found their way into the game. After around 20 minutes, Bastian Allgeier took aim from a distance. His shot clearly missed.

Allgeier was also the center of attention shortly afterwards: After a cross, he got the ball in his own penalty area from his thigh to his arm. Referee Nicolas Winter initially decided on a hand penalty for Saarbrücken (29th), but reversed his decision after consulting his linesman.

Ulm equalizes before the break

Just before the break, Winter pointed to the spot again, but this time on the other side. Ulm’s Nicolas Jann was hit in the foot by Tim Civeja. Saarbrücken’s goalkeeper Tim Paterok initially parried the penalty kick that was due to be taken by captain Johannes Reichert. However, Reichert converted the margin to make it 1:1 (41st). It was the end of a turbulent first half.

Red for Kerber – Ulm outnumbered for a quarter of an hour

After the break, the game flattened out, which was also due to the fact that it started to rain heavily in the meantime. Many fouls and interruptions shaped the game. Saarbrücken was more active, but without creating any great opportunities. Ulm defended the draw.

It only got hot again fifteen minutes before the end when Saarbrücken’s Luca Kerber saw the red card (76) after a tackle from behind – at least a tough decision by referee Winter. The Ulm crowd got up shortly afterwards, hoping for a final offensive by the hosts. Substitute Sascha Risch had the winning goal on his feet, but shot just over the goal from the backcourt. It stayed at 1:1.

On the next matchday, SSV Ulm 1846 football is a guest at SpVgg Unterhaching (19 August, 2 p.m.). At the same time, Saarbrücken welcomes Viktoria Köln.

SSV Ulm 1846 – 1. FC Saarbruecken 1: 1 (1: 1)

SSV Ulm 1846: Ortag – Reichert, Geyer, L. Stoll – Allgeier, Maier, A. Ludwig (79th Brandt), Rösch (63rd Risch) – Chessa (88th Scienza), Röser (63rd Higl), Jann (88th Rühle)

1. FC Saarbrucken: Paterok – Boeder, Becker, Uaferro, Gaus – Günther-Schmidt (90th + 1 Di Michele Sanchez), Sontheimer, Kerber – Civeja (69th Rabihic) – P. Schmidt, Brünker (69th Neudecker)

Referee: Nicolas Winter (Scheibenhardt) Goals: 0: 1 Brünker (2nd), 1: 1 Reichert (41st) Yellow cards: L. Stoll (1), Rösch (1), A. Ludwig (1), Risch (1) , Scienza (1) / P. Schmidt (1)

Red cards: – / Kerber (76./gross foul play)

Special occurrences: Paterok (1. FC Saarbrücken) saves a penalty kick from Reichert (SSV Ulm 1846) (41.)