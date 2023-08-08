Home » Family drama, father against son. The chief scout of Copenhagen strictly trained the players for Sparta
A large Danish group in Sparta against the Danish champion, this is the spicy scenario that prepared the draw for the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League. However, he also prepared one directly family drama. Today, 52-year-old Lars Höjer is the chief scout of FC Copenhagen. Yes, you guessed it right, it’s not a name match. A member of the FCK legends club, he is the father of Casper Höjer, who won the championship with Sparta this year at the age of twenty-eight…

