Family holidays with children? Why not in Tyrol?

For family holidays with children, Tyrol promises lots of outdoor fun with child-friendly options. The alpacas, the tree houses, the interactive stops on the paths, the mountain carts, the climbing walls, ensure that even children of all ages are enthusiastic about discovering the wonders of this area a stone’s throw from Italy. capable of bewitching literally everyone.

Family holidays with children in 17 quality-tested Tyrolean regions

In Tyrol there are 17 areas that specialize in families which, in addition to child-friendly accommodation and quality childcare services, offer a free care program for children and young people. The little guests can look forward to many adventures near the creeks with climbing competition, underwater telescope and other great activities, while the parents enjoy a little break.

At the farmer’s school

A special summer school dedicated to children, to learn the art of farming: the Malga School in the Tyrolean Wipptal is a unique opportunity to take a look behind the scenes, learn more about work in the pastures and also to lend a hand . The basic courses lasting around 4 days take place at the Alm di Helga in Valsertal, are integrated into a week-long stay, during which, in addition to mowing hay with a scythe, you learn to build sloping fences, to transport hay and repair the areas damaged by winter avalanches. Curiosities about the flora and fauna are also taught here and peasant dishes are prepared according to old recipes.

The tree houses in the Stubai

The Stubai Tree House Trail invites children to climb seven spectacular “tree houses” on an easily accessible route that is also suitable for pushchairs. Each cute little house is dedicated to a different theme. Then there is the gnome Baldin who welcomes hikers of all ages directly to the intermediate station of the Kreuzjochbahn cable car in Schlick 2000 to show the start of the route.

Families spend about two hours in this diverse world of experiences between the roots and the tops of the trees: a special immersion that allows you to experience nature from another point of view. In fact, from above there is a different perception of the forest and the close contact with the stems and branches of the trees gives emotions to the little hikers who have the opportunity to touch the parts of nature that they usually observe from below.

5 days of family friendly alpine crossing

Children aged six and over who love long hikes and who can’t get enough of the mountains can spend several days with their parents on the new and expanded KAT Walk Family. The family-friendly long-distance hiking trail leads through the Kitzbühel Alps from Hopfgarten to Fieberbrunn in five days and four stages. And here no one gets bored. Indeed, there are climbing walls, alpine flower gardens, mountain carts, giant swings, adventure playgrounds and many other fun spots that make the multi-day tour a varied experience. The all-round integrated package with overnight stays in family-friendly accommodations, meals, luggage transport, information material and advice is organized so that families have no worries.

Speed ​​on three wheels

Not on two, but on three wheels! They are called ZirbenCarts and are like tricycles: These specially developed mountain carts for downhill fun allow you to quickly descend into the valley from the top station of the Hochzeiger cable car. The track is about 5.5 kilometers long and also allows you to explore the many attractions of the ZirbenPark, such as the new motor skills track, the XXL marble run in the Zirbenwasser or the Zirbenbaumhaus.

For those who also want to try the classic “two wheels” they can get off the MTB route, again from the Hochzeiger mountain station.

Verticality on vacation

With over 40 certified climbing opportunities for the whole family, the Climbers Paradise Tirol comprising 14 specialist climbing areas offers new experiences for children of all ages. Especially in the territories of Lake Achensee, the Pitztal valley, the Tiroler Oberland and the Wilder Kaiser area, families have all the facilities (and equipment) available for climbing (some appointments in the weekly program are free). For younger children, bouldering areas, such as in the Pitztal or Kaunertal, are ideal, while the older ones can tackle real rock faces with a mountain guide.

Hiking with alpacas in Seefeld

A unique experience for an unforgettable family holiday in Tyrol is an alpaca hike for children. Once a week, families on holiday in the Seefeld region can go on an alpaca hike, get to know the sensitive and good-natured nature of the fluffy-furred animals and find out why more and more alpacas are at home in Tyrol.

With a walking time of approximately one hour, the alpaca tour is easily doable even with small children.

Renovation of the popular Leutascher Geisterklamm gorge in the Seefeld region

The Leutasch ghost gorge is one of the most popular excursion destinations on the Tyrolean plateau. The gorge will be extensively renovated and redesigned by summer 2023. Visitors can therefore look forward to a family-friendly themed trail project with its own storyline, great interactive stations (German and English) and the fabulous inhabitants of the gorge.

Triassic Park: new water games on the Steinplatte Waidring

The famous Triassic Park on the Steinplatte Waidring in the Pillerseetal valley will have a new attraction in summer 2023. The “Primal Mini Sea” is a playground with a completely new waterway and lots of possibilities to let off steam. After an exciting raft ride and the giant dinosaur-shaped tube slide, the little prehistoric explorers can play, climb or relax. A new dinosaur has also joined the Triassic Park.

