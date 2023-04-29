Family Law | We can negotiate with the PSOE that the 8-week parental leave be paid

The only star rule that remains to be approved for the Belarra formation will be processed in the coming months

The legislature is in its final stretch. There are barely eight months left for the general elections, with a regional and local campaign and summer vacations in between, and the Executive is giving the last legislative push. On the table is the family law, the only star regulation that United We Can have left to approve and everything indicates that it will be in the coming months. However, the text is not completely closed. The purples continue negotiating with the PSOE so that the eight week parental leave that the norm picks up is gainful. At least partially, say sources from the Ministry of Social Rights.

With European legislation, women can reach 158 days off with childbirth benefits and, with Spanish legislation, only 132

The norm, emanating from the department headed by the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, includes the creation of a new parental leave for eight weeks to take care of your child until he reaches the age of eight years. However, it does not establish that this leave is paid. The Council of State, in its mandatory report, points out that this does not comply with the European Union directive 2019/1158 on the reconciliation of family life.

The purples have clung to this opinion to resume a negotiation that they already lost within the coalition government. Sources from the Ministry of Social Rights indicate that they are “pressing“To its socialist partners to modify this aspect of the norm and that this eight-week leave be paid, at least, “partially” o “for a few weeks“. The negotiation could take place over the next few days, since the deadline for registering amendments is scheduled to end next Thursday. Even so, later they would continue to have parliamentary tools to tweak the norm.

Community legislation

Since 2021, maternity and paternity leave has been equalized in 16 weeks of benefit. Six of those weeks are mandatory after childbirth, uninterrupted and full time. The remaining 10 can be enjoyed for weekly periods, cumulatively or interruptedly, within 12 months of delivery. In this regard, Spain more than complies with European regulations. Especially in the case of men, given that Community legislation only establishes that they have “the right to paternity leave for ten business days“.

However, the 2019 European directive also includes the parental leave. Article 5.1 establishes that member states will guarantee “that each worker has an individual right to enjoy parental leave of four months that must be enjoyed before the child reaches a certain age, as maximum eight years“. Further on, in article 8.3 it is detailed that with respect to this permit “the Member State or the social partners will define said remuneration or economic benefitand they will do so in a way that makes it easier for both parents to enjoy parental leave.”

The differences in Spain

The Council of State, in its report, notes that “there are two aspects of the regulation [española] in which there is not a full match with what is established in the Directive”. On the one hand, the durationfour weeks less than the European rule and, on the other, the remuneration. On this point in particular, they detail that there have been many allegations considering that “an unpaid leave does not favor conciliation as does one linked to the perception of an economic benefit.”

In addition, they emphasize that non-compliance is not so flagrant in the case of men, since Spain far exceeds the minimum of 10 days of paid paternity leave established in Europe, as in the case of women. With current Spanish legislation and given that the eight weeks of the family law are not paid, women can have 132 days off with benefitswhile with the European directive we want to achieve the 158 days.

With this report in hand, issued in mid-March, the purples have seen the “possibility of putting pressure” on the PSOE and they have been negotiating for several weeks. However, the term is getting shorter and shorter as the amendment process is coming to an end and the intention of both groups is for the law to be approved as soon as possible. Even if no agreement was reached now, the European directive, and this is how the Council of State reminds it, marks the August 2, 2024 as the deadline to put this section into force.