Family mowed down by a car in the Belluno area, a two-year-old boy died

breaking latest news – One two-year-old boy dead shortly after the desperate transfer to the ‘San Martino’ hospital in Belluno, his father of 48 and his grandmother of 65, are the three victims of the tremendous road investment that took place this afternoon shortly after 3.30 pm on the regional road 355 in the center of Santo Stefano di Cadore in the Belluno area.

Hit by the Audi car driven by a thirty-year-old German who is in a state of shock, even the mother of the child who was pushing the stroller: the woman is not serious and was taken to the Pieve di Cadore hospital.

He also resorted to medical care the child’s grandfather who, arriving shortly after at the scene of the tragedy, suffered an illness and was taken to hospital. The family, originally from the Mestre area, was on holiday in Cadore, taking a walk. The doctors of Pieve and Auronzo, the Suem helicopter, the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri promptly intervened on the spot.

